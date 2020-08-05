The original peoples of the High Rockies, and Colorado more broadly, have a long and storied history that spans thousands of years and contains complex relationships with this region. This summer, the Herald is featuring a series on Indigenous histories of the High Rockies.
In this series, the Herald aims to expand readers’ knowledge of Indigenous peoples who have lived in the High Rockies for millennia, including their legacy of displacement and inequitable treatment following contact with European settlers.
After the United States claimed authority over Ute territories in the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, and representatives of several Ute bands signed the first treaty between Ute people and the U.S. government at Abiquiu, New Mexico in 1849, factors combined to increase the U.S. government’s presence in Ute lands in what is now called Colorado.
The treaty, which was signed by 28 Ute representatives, was meant to establish an amiable relationship between the Ute and the U.S. government and settlers. From the start, however, the parties approached the treaty with different understandings.
The treaty, as described in its text, was billed as a “treaty of friendship” that sought to establish “permanent peace” between the Ute people, the U.S. government and those it represented. Yet the treaty stipulated that the Ute forego their traditional nomadic lifeways by establishing permanent towns and taking up subsistence agriculture, and not leave the territory without the permission of a U.S. Indian Agent. Indian Agents, as they were called by the U.S. government, were overseers appointed by the federal government to carry out the laws passed to govern Indigenous people.
And while the Treaty of Abiquiu did not establish a reservation with hard borders, it restricted the migratory paths of the Ute within lands now under U.S. authority.
In the language of the treaty, the U.S. government required the Ute “to cease the roving and rambling habits which have hitherto marked them as a people; to confine themselves strictly to the limits which may be assigned to them.”
In exchange for the acknowledgement of the U.S. government’s authority over Ute land and people, and for agreeing to the terms set forth by the treaty, the treaty stated that the “Government of the United States will grant to said Indians such donations, presents, and implements, and adopt such other liberal and humane measures, as said Government may deem necessary,” according to the original treaty’s language.
The resources provided to Ute people inside of the newly-defined territory included annuities of food rations and supplies to be distributed through Indian Agencies, as named by the U.S. government, provided for in the treaty. Indian Agencies were to be set up at different points throughout reservation land. The first such agency in Colorado was established over 10 years later in 1860 in Conejos.
In the years between the treaty and the foundation of the agency in Conejos, the Indian Agency in Taos, New Mexico had attempted to serve as a distribution point for the provisions mandated by the Treaty of Abiquiu.
Under the leadership of J. S. Calhoun, one of the negotiators of the 1849 treaty on behalf of the U.S. government, the agency at Taos faced shortages of food provisions promised to the Ute within the territory, partly as a result of the endeavor’s underfunding from the federal government, and closed shortly after its establishment. The agency was reopened three years later and would remain a hub until 1859.
Without access to provisions from the government and with the increasing scarcity of game as a result of the settlers’ incursions, Ute raids against agricultural settlements, in which livestock were often taken for food, continued.
As the Indian Agency model pertained to the Utes, the White River Agency, founded in 1861 under the leadership of Nathan Meeker, serves as an example of the dynamics which would come to be endemic to Indian Agencies. In future installments of this series, the Herald will detail the White River Agency’s presence in, and effect on, Ute territory.
In the decades following their establishment, Indian Agencies consistently failed to fulfill the promises set forth in treaties, and served as an entry point for permanent settlement in Indigenous communities. The U.S. government leveraged access to goods provided at the Indian Agencies to coerce Indigenous people into compliance, as was the case with the White River Agency under Nathan Meeker.
In 1858, 10 years after the treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo established U.S. authority over Ute lands, gold was discovered in the mountains of Colorado.
An influx of miners and prospectors entered into Ute territory in pursuit of gold and silver. Though the boom started largely in the Front Range, white settlers from the American Midwest and Eastern Coast soon pushed farther west into the Rocky Mountains and the lands designated as Ute reservation land in subsequent treaties.
Similar to the booming fur trade years before and the accompanying increase in settlement, the mining industry would come to forever alter the Ute’s access to their traditional territories and ways of subsistence.
Miners, allured by the mineral resources prevalent in the San Juan Mountains in particular, and throughout the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, promptly began setting up residence within Ute lands at mining sites developed by the newcomers.
In coming installments of this series, the Herald will elaborate on the use of Indian Agencies as tools of political leverage against the Ute on behalf of the U.S. government as well as the impacts of mining and industrial development.
