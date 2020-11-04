The following information was provided by the Leadville Police Department:
— On September 1, officers arrested Robert Doyle, 51, of New York on a warrant.
— On September 1, officers took report of a fraud on Harrison Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
— On September 1, officers responded to West Seventh Street on a call of a possible accident. Sujey Montes, 18, of Leadville was cited for DUI per se and driving while under restraint.
— On September 2, officers responded to West Seventh Street on call of a possible accident. Jose Galarza, of Leadville, was arrested for domestic violence and other charges.
— On September 3, officers responded to Stringtown to assist the Lake County Sheriff’s Office with a suspected homicide.
— On September 6, officers arrested Joseph Casias, 20, of Leadville on East Sixth Street for multiple warrants.
— On September 7, officers were made aware of a forgery on Harrison Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
— On September 7, officers responded to a report of an accident on Harrison Avenue. There was minimal damage and no parties were cited.
— On September 8, officers sent a failure to appear summons to Rhys Calloway, 21, of Denver.
— On September 8, a lost wallet was turned into the department. The wallet was sent to the owner by mail.
— On September 9, officers responded to West Second Street after receiving report of criminal mischief and criminal trespassing. Jason Huggins, 45, of Leadville was cited for both charges.
— On September 10, officers assisted deputies with a possible domestic violence call in the county. No arrests were made.
— On September 10, officers took report of fraudulent checks being cashed from a Leadville bank. The case is currently under investigation.
— On September 11, officers took report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile later returned home.
— On September 12, officers took report of an assault. The case is currently under investigation.
— On September 14, officers received a report of an animal bite on Elm Street. Jacob Harris, 46, of Leadville was cited for vicious animal.
— On September 16, officers took report of an ordinance violation on West Fourth Street.
— On September 16, officers conducted a traffic stop near U.S. 24 and Pine street. Stephanie Two-Two, 40, of New Castle was issued a citation for display of expired permits and driving with license under restraint.
— On September 16, officers took report of sexual assault on a child. The case is currently under investigation.
— On September 17, officers were dispatched to Poplar Street in response to a 911 hang-up. Carlos Cisneros, 22, of Leadville was arrested for violation of a protection order.
— On September 18, officers conducted a traffic stop on Harrison Avenue. Pamela Slayton, 60, of Leadville was cited for display of expired temporary plates.
— On September 18, officers conducted a traffic stop near Harrison Avenue and Monroe Street. Kimberly Flatt, 31, of Denver was cited for not displaying plates.
— On September 20, officers conducted a traffic stop on Poplar Street. Macie Roman, 36, of Leadville was issued a summons for driving under restraint and multiple other charges.
— On September 21, officers responded to West Fifth Street on report of a two-car accident.
— On September 26, officers assisted Lake County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a hit and run accident on Mt. Yale Drive.
— On September 27, officers received report of a drug deal observed by an off duty officer on East Ninth Street. The vehicle and its occupants were contacted and searched but no illegal drugs were found.
— On September 28, officers were dispatched to West Second Street on report of menacing. Jason Huggins, 45, of Leadville was arrested for felony menacing and harassment.
— On September 28, officers were dispatched to East Third Street on report of a lost child. The child was found and the case was forwarded to Lake County Department of Human Services.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact the Herald Democrat, allnews@leadvilleherald.com, and updated information will be published once verified.
