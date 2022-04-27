The Lake County High School girls soccer team played three games in the last two weeks, adding one win and two losses to their overall season record.
On Wednesday, April 13, the Panthers played a league game against KIPP Denver Collegiate High School and lost by a score of 5-0. Lake County’s team held their opponent to one goal in the first half but let up on defensive pressure later in the game.
On Thursday, April 15, Lake County’s team played Jefferson High School of Edgewater and earned their second win of the season. The Panthers won the league game by a score of 1-0. The team’s only goal arrived late in the second half.
On Wednesday, April 20, the Panthers played a league game against Bennett High School and lost by a score of 2-0. Bennett High School scored one goal in each half. Lake County’s team committed five fouls and missed five opportunities to score on corner kicks.
The Panthers will play four games this week, ending the team’s regular season. On Thursday, April 28, the girls team will play a non-league game against Buena Vista High School. On Friday, April 29, Lake County’s team will play another non-league game against Salida High School. On Monday, May 2, the team will play DSST Montview High School of Denver in Leadville. And on Tuesday, May 3, the Panthers will play their final game of the season against Arrupe Jesuit High School of Denver. Lake County’s team maintains a 2-8 record so far this season.
