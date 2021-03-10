The Lake County Tourism Panel has selected Leadville local Adam Ducharme to film a series of brand videos in 2021 to promote Leadville and Twin Lakes to visitors. Ducharme was selected in a competitive RFP process that drew proposals from throughout Colorado. He will film from late March into the fall.
Ducharme is the creative director of video for Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street in Boston, Massachusetts. Milk Street hosts a cooking school, TV and radio shows, a podcast and a magazine. Before Milk Street, Ducharme was the director of content and digital marketing at Oswego Creative in Lakewood.
Locally, Ducharme has created a backpacking video for Leadville’s High Mountain Institute. He has also created tourism videos for mountain resorts in Vail, New Hampshire and Peru, a video on mountain biking in Spain for Specialized Bicycle Components and more.
“Lake County is a very special place to live and explore,” Ducharme said. “My family and I take full advantage of all the natural beauty and incredible history that makes Leadville so wonderful. I am thrilled with the opportunity to highlight everything that makes Lake County unique through our upcoming video project.”
“Video is a top way to capture potential visitors’ attention,” said Lake County Tourism Panel Chair Becky Edwards. “We are excited to partner with Adam, as we believe that his exceptional talent will help us create compelling videos of Leadville and Twin Lakes businesses and attractions.”
A $12,500 marketing matching grant that the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) awarded to the Lake County Tourism Panel will help fund the project. Grant funds will also be used to promote these videos through digital advertising, public relations, LeadvilleTwinLakes.com and the @VisitLeadville social media accounts.
The videos will follow the brand pillars revised in 2020 through community visioning sessions: Top of the Rockies — Majestic Beauty & Outdoor Adventure; Genuine & Historic Mountain Towns; and Welcoming, Gritty Spirit. All videos will encourage visitors to behave responsibly.
The Lake County Tourism Panel is an all-volunteer board created by law to administer the two percent of the lodging tax that Lake County collects. The lodging tax is collected by full-time lodging properties and short-term home rentals. Learn more about the Panel’s work at LeadvilleTwinLakes.com/Resources.
The CTO grant program awards funding to eligible applicants for projects that promote the state as a tourism destination, supporting CTO’s mission to “drive traveler spending through promotion and development of compelling, sustainable travel experiences throughout our four-corner state.” Tourism is widely regarded as the Colorado industry most deeply impacted by COVID-19 containment in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.