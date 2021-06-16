“Bitterbush: A Family Saga” will premier at Freight on June 30. The comedic play, which chronicles a family on the verge of rupture, was written by Leadville couple Bekah Grim and Blue Mooers.
The play follows a set of elderly parents as they visit their daughter at art school. The couple meets a diverse cast of characters, including a hitchhiker, psychic, therapist and former Olympic volleyball player. Together they encounter tarot readings, dairy addiction, therapy, puppet worship, breaking and entering in yak farms, and a Vestival, where everyone dresses up in their best vest. Amidst these encounters, the parents have a secret they’re waiting to reveal. Will the daughter accept her family or abandon everything for her art?
Grim is a writer, whitewater raft guide and dog sled driver. She received a master’s of fine arts in nonfiction writing from the University of Iowa, and her work has been published in a variety of publications, including the Herald Democrat, the Washington Times, 5280 Magazine and The Rumpus. Mooers is a poet and river and dog sled guide who has acted in various stage productions.
Grim and Mooers sat down last week to interview each other about collaborating on their first play. Grim’s responses to Mooers’ questions are as follows:
— What do you relate to most about your character?
Olive Bitterbush is a self-help author who is obsessed with her own books. Everyone she meets is just a potential reader. She represents the least savory parts of myself as a writer — the shadow side. She is the killjoy of the family, trying to regulate everyone’s behavior and steal the spotlight. I’ve grown to appreciate her bizarre theories, and at the end of the day, she really loves the family circus.
— Which was the most exciting scene to write?
There was a lot of heat behind the cop scene. Two unhinged characters have a touchdown with reality. You have a deranged therapist, Dr. Nightshade, hunting his milk-addicted client, and his new friend, a tarot card reader named Pineapple Ring, speeding across the Las Vegas desert trying to outrun the cop in a Geo Metro. Blue and I wrote the scene together and we were passing the laptop back and forth at a delirious rate.
— Why Freight as the venue?
It’s a space dedicated to curiosity and collaboration. We love Freight! The Anderson family who runs it is committed to serving the community with a spirit of togetherness. The space is wide open, giving characters enough room to cast their spells. There will also be a stocked bar and delicious food from Tuck & Vittles, and a dance party to follow. This is the first theater production the depot has seen, and we’re ready to go big.
Mooers’ responses to Grim’s questions are as follows:
— In what ways is family a theme in the play?
The glue that holds this big jigsaw puzzle of eccentric characters together is family. The Bitterbushes hold family close, often to the point of suffocation. But despite their differences and sandpapery natures, they ultimately realize family is the one certainty in life to celebrate.
— What character rattles you to the core?
Dr. Nightshade is one complicated man. His extreme insecurity coupled with grandiosity in his position of great power as a therapist are an interesting dichotomy. At times he seems to have divine advice; at others he lies down in a fit of depression in the dirt to let the ants carry him off.
— Why does this play matter to you?
This play began as a writing exercise over dinner between Bekah and I. We decided to dabble in the genre of autofiction and incorporated little gems of some of our favorite people into the story. We began to do weekly dinners and rehearsals with the local Leadville cast. I’ve been cooking 10 pounds of chicken every other week to feed them. Two of Bekah’s siblings are coming from across the country to be actors. The play is about belonging and depending on each other, a testimony to friendship.
“Bitterbush: A Family Saga” will premiere on Frieght’s outdoor stage on June 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 at the door, and can be purchased at www.freightleadville.com. Attendees are asked to wear their “best vests.”
