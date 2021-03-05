The 73rd annual Leadville Ski Joring will be livestreamed on Facebook on March 6 and 7 from noon to 3 p.m. The event, which usually takes place on Harrison Avenue, will happen on McWethy Drive this year to reduce crowds. This year's event is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To watch the livestream, visit www.facebook.com/LeadvlleSkiJoring.
