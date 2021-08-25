As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Lake County, several local entities return to mask mandates while organizations like Full Circle of Lake County work to increase vaccination education throughout the county.
“COVID-19 is still very much present in our community,” said Colleen Nielsen, director of the Lake County Public Health Agency (LCPHA). “The challenge with this virus is that we may see an end to this pandemic, but there is no end to the virus itself. We have to work toward tamping it down to where it’s part of our normal lives, but under control, like the flu or other viruses. Vaccinations play a huge part in that effort.”
Last week, Lake County ranked “high” in community transmissions with 19 new cases recorded, according to the Lake County COVID-19 Situation Awareness Report, which returned to inboxes last week after a four-month hiatus from community notifications regarding the virus. Nielsen said the new cases are related to the delta variant, a mutation of the COVID-19 virus that is twice as infectious as its originator.
In response, Lake County has begun administering booster doses of the vaccine to immunocompromised individuals, as per a recommendation by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, several local entities, including Lake County Combined Court, Colorado Mountain College and Lake County School District (LCSD), have implemented mask mandates that will be revisited later next month. Some business owners and employees along Harrison Avenue are also wearing masks, stating concern regarding the virus mutation.
Despite growing case numbers and a return of mask wearing in some settings, Lake County’s vaccination rates are stalling after promising numbers early on in the vaccination effort. According to Nielsen, unvaccinated individuals accounted for 72 percent of recent cases. Currently, only about 59 percent of eligible Lake County citizens are fully vaccinated, and about 66 percent have only received one dose, according to last week’s community briefing provided by LCPHA. At the state level, 67 percent of Coloradans are fully immunized and 73 percent have received one dose as of Aug. 22. Lake County’s vaccination rates also trail surrounding counties, according to data released last week.
Nielsen said that Lake County’s stalled vaccination rates, although increasing incrementally each week, are due to a variety of factors, including politicization and public perception of the vaccines. But the director added that a lack of education regarding vaccines and how they are administered is a primary reason for slowing immunization rates.
“It’s easy for public health and medical officials to understand the effectiveness of and need for vaccinations,” said Nielsen. “But I don’t think we should assume that the rest of the public is just going to jump on board. People need more information. They need time. And we need to make that education process simpler and relevant. That’s something we didn’t quite realize when the vaccination effort began.”
LPCHA already has an education system in place through an actively monitored email, nurses@co.lake.co.us, where people can send questions related to the delta variant or the vaccination process. But to further expand vaccination education, Full Circle of Lake County (FCLC) is implementing the Lake County Vaccine Equity Project, a county-wide effort to reduce barriers to vaccines.
Stephanie Cole, executive director of FCLC, said the project is focused on Spanish-speaking communities throughout Lake County, who account for roughly 35 percent of Lake County’s population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Data released by LPCHA shows that about 691 people within Latino communities have been vaccinated, or roughly 25 percent of Lake County’s Latino population. Nielsen added that these statistics are in proportion with overall population trends in Lake County.
“Vaccine education and outreach addresses the information gap that our Spanish-speaking community has experienced throughout COVID-19 and historically,” said Cole. The Lake County Vaccine Equity Project seeks to provide localized, culturally and linguistically relevant vaccine information to local Latino communities. The project’s vaccine educator, Stacy Contreras, has participated in LCSD events, Latino Conservation Week and LCPHA vaccination events to answer medical questions and set people up with vaccination appointments. Contreras also offers transportation to those appointments.
“It’s all about eliminating barriers to vaccines,” said Nielsen, who added that vaccines are available locally through LCPHA, St. Vincent Health or Safeway, and that a variety of locations in surrounding communities also offer vaccinations. Nielsen said that a vaccination for individuals under 12 should also be available in Lake County around January. “We need to support each other in tackling this virus.”
