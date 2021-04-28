Fabian Jimenez, a senior at Lake County High School, has been selected as a recipient of the Boettcher Foundation Scholarship.
Boettcher scholarships recognize Colorado’s top students by providing them with the funds to attain an excellent in-state education and access to additional opportunities to enrich their time in college and beyond. Boettcher scholars become part of a network of alumni and community leaders who will support and engage them throughout their lifetimes.
“Boettcher scholars are selected for their academic achievement, outstanding character, and service and leadership in their schools and communities,” said Katie Kramer, president and CEO of the Boettcher Foundation. “The Boettcher scholarship is an investment in our state’s doers and difference makers. It not only recognizes their past achievements but also their future impact on the State of Colorado.”
Established in 1952, the Boettcher Scholarship program awards 42 scholarships each year and has established a network of more than 2,600 Boettcher scholars. Approximately 1,500 graduating high school seniors apply for the scholarship annually.
The scholarship Jimenez has been awarded includes virtually all expenses to attend the Colorado school of the scholar’s choice: full tuition, fees, a book allowance, and an annual stipend for living expenses. The award is granted for eight semesters or 12 quarters at either a public or private four-year college or university in the state.
“The Boettcher Foundation’s scholarship selection process is competitive and rigorous,” said Tiffany Anderson, the foundation’s director of programs. “Fabian really stood out with his commitment both in and out of the classroom. We’re proud to have Fabian representing the Boettcher community, and we look forward to seeing how his future leadership positively impacts the State of Colorado.”
Jimenez will attend Colorado School of Mines this fall to study civil engineering, with a minor in environmental engineering. His goal is to work towards a sustainable future for his community.
During high school, Jimenez was involved in many sports. As a top athlete, he made it to the state tournament in cross country and had the opportunity to visit the U.S. Olympic Museum in Colorado Springs, an experience he will never forget. He also was a key member of the varsity basketball team which made it to the state playoff, despite a shortened season due to COVID-19.
Jimenez said he would like to thank his parents and brothers for pushing him to be the person he is today. They have helped him stay motivated and supported him through all the ups and down of high school. Jimenez said he would also like to thank his Colorado Mountain College and high school teachers who have inspired him to learn as much as he can and to further his education.
