The combined efforts of several Arkansas Valley groups will result in a visit by celebrated western author Chris Enss to Colorado’s mountain communities June 11-12.
Enss is a New York Times best-selling author who has been writing about women of the Old West for more than 20 years. She has penned more than 40 published books on the subject. Her work has been honored with five Will Rogers Medallion Awards, an Elmer Kelton Book Award, an Oklahoma Center for the Book Award, and finalist recognition for the Western Writers of America Spur.
Enss’ most recently published work is “According to Kate: The Legendary Life of Big Nose Kate Elder, Love of Doc Holliday.” Her soon to be released book, “The Widowed Ones,” is a new perspective on the widow of General George Armstrong Custer.
As president of Western Writers of America, Enss is currently involved in the group’s Packing the West educational program designed for second through sixth grade students. “We want to introduce kids to books about the American West and teach them about the history of the frontier,” Enss explained.
Joining Enss in this visit is award-winning western author Phil Mills Jr., who serves as vice president for Western Writers of America. His books include three historical novels set in Wyoming in the 1880s and six children’s books. His Wyoming series includes “Where a Good Wind Blows,” “Where the Wildflowers Dance,” and most recently “Where Cold the Waters Run.” “Where a Good Wind Blows” received a Spur Finalist Award for Best 2010 Western Audiobook from the Western Writers of America.
Chaffee County Writers Exchange (CCWE) will sponsor a luncheon with Enss and Mills on Friday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Twin Lakes Inn. Enss and Mills will present a lecture at the luncheon entitled “Creative Marketing With Nothing But A Dream And A Good Book.” The talk will be focused on marketing techniques for writers to use with their existing or yet-to-be-published books. Tickets for the luncheon are $30 each, and are available by visiting CCWritersExchange.org. CCWE members are invited to attend, and tickets are also be available to the public. Seating is limited; visit CCWE’s website to reserve a spot at CCWritersExchange.org.
On Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to noon, Enss and Mills will visit the National Mining Hall of Fame & Museum (NMHFM) at 120 W. Ninth St. Enss will present a lecture about the historical characters she has researched and the many stories she has written over the years about some of the West’s most intriguing historical figures. The event is free, but the museum asks that those who wish to attend to call 719-486-1229 to reserve a spot by June 7.
Immediately following their NMHFM visit, the writers will cross the street to the Healy House Museum & Dexter Cabin at 912 Harrison Ave. for a reception and book signing session. There is no cost to attend the Healy House reception, but admission fees will be charged for those wanting to take a tour. Reserve a tour spot ahead of time by calling 719-486-0487.
The authors will lodge and dine at the Twin Lakes Inn Saturday night. To join them for dinner, call the Twin Lakes Inn to make reservations at 719-486-7965.
For more information about Enss, visit her website at www.chrisenss.com. For more information on Mills, visit www.philmillsjr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.