The Lake County High School Alpine ski team wrapped up its regular season at home hill Ski Cooper on Friday.
The Lake County boys placed fifth overall in the slalom race. Matt Cairns earned the fastest time for the Panthers, placing 11th. Brady Potts finished in 15th, Raymond Harvey in 24th and Matthew Wilson in 28th.
Cairns, Potts and Troy Baker will represent the Panthers at the state championship in Winter Park this week.
The Lake County girls team placed fifth overall. Gwen Ramsey led the Panthers, placing 12th. Rowynn Slivka finished in 15th, Lily Leddington in 21st, Kiera King in 22nd, Avery Milne in 24th, Laya Foley in 26th, Gemma Nagel in 32nd, Maya Nagel in 35th, Susie Bullock in 37th, Tal Sheleg in 43rd, Indigo Olsen in 44th and Amara Olsen in 46th.
Ramsey, Slivka, King and Milne will represent the Panthers at the state championship in Winter Park this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.