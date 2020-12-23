The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) will host a virtual storytime on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m. Participating families will gather for a virtual reading of “The Lorax” by Bianka Martinez, Hispanic Access Fellow at the U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District.
To register, go to https://garna.org/calendar/storytime/ to sign up for the presentation via Zoom.
In addition, the virtual session will be recorded and posted on GARNA’s YouTube channel to allow families to view it in their own time.
The program will provide families with a live reading of “The Lorax” by Dr. Seuss, in English and Spanish, with a 30-minute reading in each language. GARNA chose “The Lorax,” a cautionary story about environmental destruction, as a conversation starter for the new year because of its relevance to early learners, the world’s future environmental stewards.
