Tracey Lauritzen was a last-minute candidate for Lake County clerk and recorder at the Democratic County Assembly on March 10. Although a 30-day notice is ordinarily required for such a nomination, the assembly members voted to suspend that requirement in order to name Lauritzen as a candidate.
Lauritzen currently serves as chair of the Democratic Party in Lake County and is also a member of the Leadville City Council.
The only other person seeking the clerk and recorder office at this time is Tina Tekansik, who is running as unaffiliated.
Beyond that, there were no surprises as incumbents were nominated for the positions they now hold: Kayla Marcella, commissioner; Padraic Smith, treasurer; Miguel Martinez, assessor; and Alexander Krieg, coroner. Hal Edwards, Leadville police commissioner, received the nomination for sheriff.
No candidates for higher office appeared in person, although videos were shown and letters read from several of them.
The assembly members spent some time discussing initiatives which came from their caucuses held the previous week. They agreed unanimously to send on five initiatives to the state Democratic Party:
• A $24-an-hour minimum wage, which would be subsequently tied to inflation taking into account the cost of living.
• Universal, fully-funded daycare.
• Free tuition for public secondary education and trade schools, which would require a two-year commitment of public service.
• A streamlined process for undocumented residents to become citizens.
• Short-term rental properties reclassified as commercial and taxed accordingly. Alternatively, enabling counties to determine how short-term rental properties will be taxed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.