The Leadville Police Department and Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at Mt. Massive Townhomes shortly after 1 p.m. yesterday. One person died in the shooting; one suspect is currently in custody.
According to a Lake County Sheriff's Office press release, the victim of the shooting was found after an extensive search of Mt. Massive Townhomes. The individual was transported to St. Vincent Health and later died at the hospital.
Lake County School District conducted a controlled release of students in the hours after the incident, which included delayed bus routes. Students were not allowed to walk home.
Colorado Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the crime.
No names or charges have been released in association with the shooting at this time.
