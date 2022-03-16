Five Lake County High School Nordic skiers competed in the 2022 Junior National Cross Country Ski Championships from March 7 to 12. Elona Greene, Jace Peters, Adele Horning, Rose Horning and Ella Bullock raced four times in six days. Each skier raced in an individual-start skate race, a classic sprint, a mass-start classic race and a mixed-gender skate relay.
The series of four races took place at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The courses consisted of rolling loops through a city park on manmade snow. Conditions were cold and firm for most days, with only the classic sprint being a warm day.
The skiers each raced in their age group for these races. Rose Horning and Bullock raced other 14 and 15-year-olds in the U16 category, while Adele Horning, Greene and Peters raced other 16 and 17-year-olds in the U18 group.
Peters’ first race, a 10K skate race, was his best result. Starting by himself, Peters paced well and moved up the standings each lap to ultimately place 32nd. Peters’ classic distance result was almost as good, as he placed 35th.
Adele Horning had her best finish in the 10K mass-start classic race, where she placed 16th. She skied in a large chase group, jockeying for position and fighting for spots the whole time. She had a strong finish, beating almost the entire pack to the finish line — there were 12 girls who finished in the 10 seconds after she crossed the line.
Greene had better results as the week wore on. Her top finishes were a 62nd place in the classic sprint and a 57th in the mass-start classic race. Coach Christine Horning, who was out in Minneapolis to watch the event, noted that “Elona’s classic skiing was beautiful” all week.
Rose Horning notched a pair of All-American (top 10) finishes. In the classic sprint, she skied at the front of the pack in the qualifying and semi-final heats to make the final, where she placed fourth. In the 5K classic race, she skied with the leader for one lap and then hung on for a second place finish.
Although skiers mostly represent their region or their club at this competition, every year there is a special award, the Roger Weston team award, which recognizes high schools who have significant participation at the event. This year, Lake County High School placed fifth in the girls competition. Greene, Bullock, Adele Horning and Rose Horning all contributed points with their finishes across the three individual events. The four schools who beat out Lake County are all many times larger, with school populations of 1,000 to 2,000 students compared to Lake County High School’s 260 student size.
“This was my favorite result from the whole week,” said high school coach Karl Remsen. “I have always known that we have a special program here, but to be the fifth ranked high school in the nation? That was awesome to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.