Lake County Coroner Shannon Kent has resigned from his elected role effective August 1.
Kent, who announced his resignation last Friday, will remain in office for 90 days or until the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) can appoint his replacement.
The BOCC is currently accepting applications for the coroner position. The appointee will hold that office for 19 months until the next scheduled election in 2022.
Kent’s resignation came on the same day that a petition to recall Kent failed to collect enough signatures. The recall, which was filed in February, required 692 signatures; however, only 556 of the 694 processed signatures were accepted.
Kent and his wife and business partner Staci Kent were most recently arrested in February after law enforcement agents found improperly stored human remains at what was once the couple’s Silverthorne funeral home.
Kent was permanently barred from operating funeral home and cremation services by the Department of Regulatory Agencies in December 2020 after the state agency found his businesses in Leadville and Gypsum to be in violation of multiple state laws meant to regulate the funeral home industry.
Shannon and Staci Kent are currently each facing a class four felony charge of attempted tampering with a deceased human body. Shannon Kent also faces a violating bail bond conditions charge from December 2019.
