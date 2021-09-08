The Lake County High School boys soccer team won two games last week against Middle Park High School of Granby and Ellicott High School of Calhan.
On Wednesday, Sept. 1, the Panthers played their second overtime game of the season against Middle Park High School. This time, the boys team narrowly escaped with a 4-3 victory.
The following weekend, the Panthers won 5-2 against Ellicott High School. The Saturday, Sept. 4 game marked the team’s third win of the season in five games.
This week, Lake County’s team played the Denver-based Bruce Randolph School on Wednesday, Sept. 8. On Friday, Sept. 10, the boys team will face Rocky Mountain Lutheran High School of Denver for an away game.
