The Lake County High School track and field team split up and attended two different meets on Saturday in order to find enough entries for all 49 athletes. Forty percent of the team traveled to Del Norte and raced against 2A and 3A schools, while the other 60 percent competed against 1A and 2A schools in Byers.
In Del Norte, the Panthers demonstrated dominance in the pole vault, winning both the women’s and men’s event. Morgan Holm took the top honor for the ladies with a personal record (PR) clearance of 7’8.” Avery Milne also cleared 7’8,” but placed third because of previous misses. Susie Bullock took fifth place with a PR of 7’2.”
Jace Peters finished the men’s event tied with an Alamosa athlete, so they went into a jump-off. It took five extra jumps, but Peters walked away the champion with a mark of 11’8.” Anthony Harris placed fifth in the event, clearing a personal best of 9’8.”
Peters also took third place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 18.37 seconds, and Ivan Liewer continued to score in the triple jump by leaping 36’7.25” and placing sixth.
In Byers, the women Panthers ruled the distance events. The 4x800m team of Violet Hill, Ella Bullock, Indigo Olsen and Keira King ran away from the competition, winning the race by 32 seconds and setting a season-best time of 11 minutes, 55 seconds. Then King, Hill and Ella Bullock finished first, second and third respectively in the 1,600m run, crossing the line with times of 6:04, 6:09 and 6:14.
In the 3,200m run, King paced teammate Brynna Lenhard to a PR of 14:14. King was second in 14:12, and Lenhard took third. Tal Sheleg ran 15:26 in that event, finishing eighth.
Hill came away with an eighth place in the 800m in a time of 2:54.
Jaycee Windorski ended up second in the high jump after clearing 4’8.” Windorski, Makayla Arellano, Maggie Roeder and Kelsea Roeder teamed up in the 4x100m relay, placing eighth in 58.18 seconds.
With all of that scoring, the Panthers in Byers finished third out of 23 teams.
Panther athletes that accomplished additional personal bests this weekend were Holm in the long jump (12’1.75”), Milne in the 200m (34.58), Grace Bunch in the 1,600m (7:16), Ivan Liewer in the high jump (5’2”) and the pole vault (8’2”), Angel Fierro in the triple jump (35’7”), Daniel Chavez in the shot put (23’4”), Michael Sterkel in the shot put (22’1.5”), Luis Macias in the discus (59’8”), Matthew Wilson in the pole vault (8’2”), Jaime Castillo in the 100m (14.71), Martin Garcia in the 100m (13.57), Asa Ferguson in the 1,600m (6:11), Troy Baker in the discus (89’10”) and Amara Olsen in the long jump (10’9.5”).
