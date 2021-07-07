It’s Silver Rush weekend in Leadville July 10 and 11, featuring two 50-mile races, one for runners and one for cyclists, both offered by the Leadville Race Series (LRS). Both races were cancelled last year due to COVID-19.
The running race begins at 6 a.m. on Saturday at the bottom of Dutch Henry Hill. The 50-mile course, which winds through Leadville’s mining district, starts at 10,200 feet and reaches 12,000 feet on four separate occasions.
On Sunday, wave one of the 50-mile bike race starts at 8 a.m., and wave two begins at 8:05 a.m. The 50-mile course includes technical climbs and descents and over 8,000 feet of elevation gain.
LRS discourages spectators at the start and finish line as well as at all aid stations for both events. For additional information, visit www.leadvilleraceseries.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.