In the coming months, Leadville’s Líderes Latinoamericanos will be holding two civic engagement events to provide an opportunity for political education, spread awareness and encourage individual action. Both events will be fully in Spanish and are specifically directed at Spanish-speaking members of the Lake County community. There will be free food and child care available, and families that attend both events will receive a $50 Safeway gift card.
The first event on Aug. 31 will include in-depth explanations of the American political process with a guest speaker from Mountain Dreamers.
The second event will give local candidates a platform to connect with the community.
Líderes Latinoamericanos strongly believes that regardless of an individual’s background, nationality or immigration status, they have the right to use their voice and participate in the political process.
En los próximos meses, nuestro grupo local de Líderes Latinoamericanos llevará a cabo dos eventos de participación cívica para brindar una oportunidad para la educación política, difundir la conciencia y alentar la acción individual. Ambos eventos serán completamente en español y están dirigidos específicamente a los miembros de habla hispana de la comunidad del condado de Lake. Habrá comida gratis y cuidado de niños disponible, y ¡las familias que asistan a ambos eventos recibirán una tarjeta de regalo de Safeway de $50.
El primer evento, el 31 de agosto, incluirá explicaciones detalladas del proceso político estadounidense con un orador invitado de Mountain Dreamers.
El segundo evento brindará a los candidatos locales una plataforma para conectarse con la comunidad.
El grupo Latin American Leaders cree firmemente que todas las personas tienen derecho a usar su voz y participar en el proceso político, independientemente de sus antecedentes, nacionalidad o estado migratorio, las personas tienen derecho a usar su voz y participar en el proceso politíco.
