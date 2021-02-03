Part II
Despite all the construction going on in Dayton — the addition of a post office, Masonic Hall, courthouse, general store, hotels, many homes and even a milliner’s shop — one feature common to nearly all other towns like it was noticeably absent — there was no church.
Father John Lewis Dyer, along with his traveling companions, Father Richards and Bishop Ames, all Methodists, were the first to preach in Dayton. The three travelled from the southern end of Lake County, forded Lake Creek, and preached a surprisingly well-attended sermon in the new courthouse in early 1867. Catholic priests followed not long after, according to the Griswolds, but were not nearly as well received by the largely Protestant community.
As with so many of its contemporaries, though, the good times in Dayton were not to last.
By the time Dayton started to grow and the citizens were described as being so hopeful for the future of the village, Oro City, the economic and governmental center of the county, had largely run out of surface gold deposits and was losing its own citizens at an alarming rate. An 1866 vote moved the county seat from Oro City south to Dayton, but this too was short-lived. Money which residents were expecting to further develop Dayton and the surrounding districts never appeared. Some tried to work the lodes near the Twin Lakes with picks and shovels, but were never very fruitful.
Increased mining activity to the east of Granite, about 10 miles southeast of Dayton along the Arkansas River, and nearby Cache Creek and Lost Canyon made Granite the next place to be. Citizens of Dayton, Oro City and other surrounding communities began abandoning their old towns for Granite, and it wasn’t long before Granite became, as the Griswolds put it, “the most populated area in all of Lake County.”
Another county-wide election in 1868 changed the governmental seat once again from Dayton to Granite, the favored location of voters as far away as Poncha Springs because it was closer to them than either of the previous seats. The then-commissioners gathered subscriptions from citizens totaling $500, and with it moved the courthouse piece by piece from Dayton to Granite, where it was reassembled in late 1868 or early 1869. Granite was recognized by postal authorities as having replaced Dayton, and on November 30, 1868, the post office at Dayton closed for the last time. The little village was all but abandoned through the 1870s.
“One can hardly imagine anything more desolate than these abandoned villages,” Annie B. Schenck commented in a journal entry during an 1871 family vacation to the area. “The miners are a queer impulsive set of folk. If a settlement of them find they are making some three or four dollars a day when somewhere else they can make seven or eight, the whole lot of them will pull up stakes and leave for the richer mines. Sometimes they are obliged to desert their town when the mines give out. This was the case with Dayton — the place was started by miners who dug for gold … and when the mines ceased to yield they were obliged to go off and seek their living elsewhere. We rode among the houses, of which there were twenty-five or thirty — all log cabins with mud roofs. It was just at dusk and the place looked most dismal and forlorn in that light.”
Though the cabins and shops of Dayton remained predominantly empty for most of the rest of the decade, the relatively mild climate and beautiful scenery continued to draw visitors from all over. A September 12, 1876 letter by a writer identified only as “R. E. E.” to the Rocky Mountain News told of all the valley had to offer. “The lakes are an excellent place of resort for invalids and pleasure seekers. Trout fishing, hunting and beautiful scenery offer great inducements to those who have time and money to spare, and who delight in the wild sports.’”
Were it not for the discovery of silver in the former camp of Oro City to the north and the recent developments in mining and smelting which enabled its profitable extraction, the whole of Lake County may have passed forever into the annals of western history and been forgotten. Miners and investors again flocked to the high country seeking greater wealth.
By 1879, Colorado had officially been accepted as the 38th of the United States, and Lake County was split into the present-day counties of Saguache, Hindsdale, La Plata, San Juan, Ouray, Gunnison and Chaffee. The same legislation which split Chaffee and Lake Counties also named Leadville the seat of the latter, and made the contested town of Granite the northernmost settlement in the former at the request of the citizens of the new Chaffee County.
As Leadville began to flourish, quickly securing its position as the mining, smelting, shipping and supply center of the region, and Granite became part of Chaffee County, the village of Dayton was replatted and the site renamed. “Knowing there were at least ten other Daytons in the United States and postal authorities would be opposed to approving the old name for a post office,” History of Leadville says, officials decided the town site would take the name of its most well-known nearby geographical feature, Twin Lakes. Postal authorities reopened the post office in the newly rechristened village in December 1879.
Investors, pleasure-seekers and those hoping to take advantage of the supposed health benefits of the area flocked to Twin Lakes, this time hoping to capitalize on its natural recreational opportunities in addition to its value as a transportation hub between Leadville and so many other surrounding camps. Previously abandoned cabins were renovated, and shops, saloons and hotels were reopened to cater to new clientele.
Several original buildings, including some old cabins and the former Red Rooster Tavern, now the Twin Lakes Visitor Center, still stand. Interlaken, James Dexter’s famous mountain resort, sits opposite the town on the southern shore of the upper lake.
Two major damming projects, the first undertaken in 1896 by the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company to bolster the water supply for farmers in Colorado’s eastern Arkansas River Valley, and the second by the Bureau of Reclamation’s Fryingpan-Arkansas Project, 1962-1975, delivering water to approximately 280,600 acres of irrigated farmland in the Arkansas River Valley east of Pueblo and to cities such as Colorado Springs and Aurora, have altered the landscape somewhat.
Unlike so many other mining towns which came and went in the latter half of the 1800s, some 171 residents still called the village home, according to the 2010 census. And Twin Lakes is still a haven among artists, outdoor enthusiasts, history buffs and travelers today.
In the next installment in its series on boom towns near Lake County and the Arkansas Valley, the Herald will take a closer look at Granite, the little town which briefly became the seat of Lake County in 1868, ten years before Leadville came into existence.
