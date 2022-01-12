Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time to honor the achievements of King and his nonviolent resistance to racial inequality. To commemorate the day, Colorado Mountain College (CMC) will host a community conversation to enhance understandings of Indigenous tribal histories predating the formation of CMC. The virtual event, “Beyond Acknowledgements: Understanding CMC’s land heritage and seeding the future,” is free and open to the public.
The event’s keynote speaker will be Ernest House Jr., senior policy director of the Keystone Policy Center and former executive director for of the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs. House will be joined during the key presentation and discussion by facilitator Patrick Staib, CMC Steamboat Springs social science professor, and other CMC presenters, including President Carrie Besnette Hauser.
House is a member of the Ute Mountain Tribe in Towaoc, the son of the late Ernest House Sr., a longtime tribal leader of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe and the great-grandson of the last hereditary chief of the tribe, Chief Jack House. Throughout his career, House has worked to maintain government-to-government relationships between the state of Colorado and tribal governments and organizations. Currently, House is working with various stakeholders in the areas of tribal consultation, energy, health care and education at the Keystone Policy Center.
The virtual presentation will be held on Zoom from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17. The event will also be recorded. Contact Heather Weems at hweems@coloradomtn.edu or 970-947-8365 with questions regarding Zoom access.
