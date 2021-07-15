Join Leadville local and wildflower expert Robin Dunn and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association for an educational wildflower identification hike on Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. that explores the alpine meadows above the east side of Leadville.
Participants can expect to enjoy a slow meander above treeline while listening to white-crowned sparrows, Lincoln sparrows, and probably some ruby-crowned kinglets while learning some of the flowers’ folk names, including Columbine, Subalpine Larkspur, Lupine, Elephant head Lousewort, and much more.
Dunn is a lifelong learner who asks participants to bring their own sense of fun, questions, ideas, joys and stores of knowledge to share with one another. “We will all learn from each other as we climb, and will pause for a brief lunch to separate and enjoy the silence of nature,” Dunn said. “We’ll conclude lunchtime by learning a song to honor the beautiful earth before heading back to the start.”
Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Leadville, 299 McWethy Dr., and carpool from there. Each hiker should bring appropriate hiking gear, raincoats, lunch, water and sunscreen.
The hike is $5 for Greater Arkansas Nature Association (GARNA) members and $10 for non-members, and space is limited. Visit garna.org/calendar/wildflower-hike for more information and to register. Contact GARNA Programs Coordinator Kelsey Kirkwood at programs@garna.org or call 719-539-5106 with questions.
