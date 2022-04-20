Employers know they’re in a tight labor market, but some information from the U.S. Census provides some good news for Lake County employers looking to hire new workers.
The census data shows that slightly more than 80 percent of workers living in Lake County are employed outside the county and that the destination for nearly 40 percent of commuting workers is in Eagle or Summit County. Though the census data also shows that jobs in those counties pay a higher median wage, after cost-of-living adjustments, the advantage diminishes. While the better cost of living might not appeal to workers already living in Lake County, the skyrocketing cost of commuting might have many workers rethinking their employment options.
The keys to labor force attraction include highlighting a balanced approach to compensation, benefits, culture and values. For example, many workers might prefer a more flexible schedule over slightly higher wages in considering employment. Today’s youngest workforce members are more likely than previous generations to carefully examine an employer’s values and culture, making those issues more important than ever.
In short, there’s a lot more to effective hiring than a help wanted sign and a wage. Those businesses finding success attracting employees highlight the community where they’re located, the employer’s relationship to the community they serve, the employer’s reputation with employees and the job itself.
The need for effective hiring strategies becomes more apparent when considering that the Eagle/Lake/Summit laborshed has approximately .37 workers for each job, or, put another way, about 2.7 jobs for every one worker. Workers can be more selective with those odds, which means businesses must compete as effectively for employees as they still do for customers.
The extremely tight labor market leads to another effective strategy — couple workforce attraction with a strong focus on employee retention. Just as it’s more expensive to get a new customer than to keep one you already have, it’s usually more expensive to get a new hire than to keep someone already working for a business. An added benefit of worker retention is that satisfied workers can be the most effective recruitment tool a business has.
High quit rates involve a lot of variables that include accelerated retirement of older workers, challenges at home making it difficult for women to maintain employment and declining male labor force participation. Add in demographic trends that include low birth rates and reductions in the number of visas for workers, and it looks like competition for workers is here to stay for some time to come.
The employers who win at the great reshuffling game will attract workers with a well-balanced portfolio including traditional wages and benefits while also providing non-monetary benefits many workers want as part of their employment.
The Leadville Lake County Economic Development Corporation (LLCEDC) is the leading catalyst for business success by helping to retain and expand the economic base in Leadville and Lake County. Governed by a board of directors elected by its membership, LLCEDC is committed to assisting the development of a diverse and sustainable economy for all of Leadville and Lake County.
Businesses, individuals and organizations interested in supporting LLCEDC’s ongoing work creating growth while protecting the area’s unique character can visit the LLCEDC website at https://www.lakecountyedc.com/become-a-member or reach out to Nancy Bailey, executive director, at director@lakecountyedc.com or 719-293-2316. To review data mentioned in this article, visit https://onthemap.ces.census.gov.
