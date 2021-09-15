Former Lake County Coroner Shannon Kent stood trial in Lake County District Court last week for perjury and second degree misconduct charges related to his appointment of Staci Kent, Shannon Kent’s wife, as deputy coroner during his tenure.
Following a rapid jury selection and truncated trial, Shannon Kent was found not guilty of perjury and guilty of second degree official misconduct. Lake County Fifth Judicial District Judge Catherine Cheroutes then sentenced Shannon Kent to six months of unsupervised probation.
Last week’s trial stems from Shannon Kent’s August 2019 appearance before a Fifth Judicial District Grand Jury in Summit County, where Shannon Kent was indicted on a second degree official misconduct charge for allowing Staci Kent to act as deputy coroner before her swearing-in. Months later, Shannon and Staci Kent were charged with perjury for making allegedly false statements during the grand jury hearing.
While Shannon Kent was acquitted of the perjury charge in Lake County last week, the jury found the former coroner guilty of second degree official misconduct. The jury heard testimony from several witnesses, including Lake County Sheriff Amy Reyes, former Fifth Judicial District Attorney Investigator Jason Boston and Lake County Clerk and Recorder Patty Berger, who each spoke of Staci Kent’s actions as deputy coroner under Shannon Kent.
Boston, who served as a criminal investigator with the district attorney’s office during Shannon Kent’s time as coroner, testified that Staci Kent acted as a deputy coroner prior to her official swearing-in in July 2019. Another law enforcement officer, Christine Holden, who worked for the Leadville Police Department in 2016, said that Staci Kent responded to a death scene alone in 2016. Berger said that official documentation of Staci Kent’s appointment was not filed with her office until 2019.
The jury was offered several pieces of evidence in support of Chief Deputy District Attorney Lisa Hunt’s argument that Shannon Kent violated conduct by allowing Staci Kent to act as deputy coroner prior to 2019, including three death certificates from 2016 and 2019 that Staci Kent signed as deputy coroner. According to state statutes pertaining to the role of deputy coroner, official documentation must be filed with a county clerk and recorder before an individual begins acting in that role.
“Mr. Kent took an oath,” said Hunt during closing statements. “We counted on that oath as an admission that he would follow through on his commitment. As a matter of convenience, Mr. Kent sent his wife to death scenes when he wasn’t available. Before 2019, Staci Kent was a layperson showing up with no authority to do so. The people rely on the coroner’s conduct, and it’s offensive that Mr. Kent allowed this to happen.”
Shannon Kent’s attorney, John Scott, argued that his client did not violate conduct and was unaware that he needed to file documentation regarding Staci Kent’s appointment. Although Shannon Kent did not testify last week, Scott stated that the former corner swore in Staci Kent at the couple’s residence at some point in 2017; however, there were no witnesses or record of the event.
“Mr. Kent made an honest mistake,” said Scott. “We all make them. Mr. Kent thought he had done the right thing.” Hunt rebutted Scott’s statement by pointing out that Shannon Kent filed the appropriate paperwork when he appointed Ray Dawson as deputy coroner in 2012, and that state statute does not permit Shannon Kent to administer oaths.
Shannon Kent, who was arrested in February after law enforcement agents found improperly stored human remains at a Silverthorne funeral home the Kents owned, is awaiting a second trial for attempted tampering with deceased human remains, a class four felony, among other charges. Court dates for the second trial have not yet been set.
