Attention disc golfers: Colorado Mountain College Leadville’s disc golf course will be closed to the public on June 5 and 6 due to a scheduled tournament, though spectators are welcome to attend and watch the event.
Two days of competition are scheduled for the National Amateur Disc Golf Tour (NADGT) event. Although the tournament is open to anyone, registrations are filling fast.
The NADGT is the official disc golf tour for amateur disc golfers, many of whom are looking to take their next step to becoming professional players. Headquartered in Eatonton, Georgia, the tour produces a network of tournaments nationwide for every level of amateur disc golfer.
“Colorado Mountain College (CMC) is thrilled to welcome the tour and disc golfers from across the country to experience our amazing high altitude campus course,” said Amy Smallwood, CMC Leadville associate dean of academics and student affairs. “We’re looking forward to this being one of many NADGT tournaments CMC Leadville will have the opportunity to host.”
The amateur-only singles tournament is sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association. Day one will include intermediate, recreational, junior and masters (except men’s over 40 masters) divisions. Day two is reserved for the advanced divisions for men and women and the men over 40 masters division.
For registration and information on the June 5 tournament, visit https://bit.ly/3bRSSS5. For information on the June 6 event, visit https://bit.ly/3vcomKl.
