Lake County Public Health Agency and the Board of County Commissioners have reviewed Lake County’s current COVID-19 status and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated mask guidance for fully vaccinated people. The public health agency will issue an amended public health order to align with the State of Colorado Executive Order D 2021 103 on Tuesday, June 1. Until then, masks are required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals for indoors settings, as well as outdoors if six feet cannot be maintained.
The public health order changes set to go into effect on June 1 will allow fully vaccinated people to go without masks in public indoor spaces, unless the setting requires otherwise. As allowed under state law, owners, operators and managers of any business or service may, at their discretion, continue to require individuals entering or within their locations to wear face coverings or show proof of full vaccination. Best practice is still to carry a mask at all times.
Unvaccinated people over age 11 are encouraged to continue wearing masks in all public indoor spaces. People who do not have to wear a mask, even if unvaccinated, include those 10 years old and younger, and those who cannot medically tolerate a face covering.
An individual is “fully vaccinated” two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series of a COVID-19 vaccine, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after their single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.
LCPHA continues to encourage locals to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations in hopes of reaching the state goal of 75 percent fully vaccinated by July 4. As of May 21, 3,222 Lake County residents had been fully vaccinated.
LCPHA will host a vaccine event on June 2 at its local office, 825 W. Sixth St., for adults 18 years and older. To find information on vaccine scheduling, visit https://www.lakecountyoem.org/covid-19.
