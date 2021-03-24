by Rachel Woolworth
Herald Editor
No crude oil, coal or other hazardous commodities will travel the Tennessee Pass Line under Colorado, Midland & Pacific Railway Company’s proposed lease of the railroad.
On March 15, Colorado, Mildland & Pacific Railway Company (CMP) submitted an amended filing to the federal Surface Transportation Board (STB) limiting its lease to handle the transport of general commodities and passengers only. The filing excludes the transport of crude oil, coal and other hazardous commodities on the Tennessee Pass Line.
CMP, a subsidiary of Rio Grande Pacific Corporation (RGP), first announced it had secured a lease agreement with Union Pacific Railroad to operate the local line in December. The Tennessee Pass Line, which stretches 163 miles from Parkdale to Sage, passes through Lake County and has sat dormant since 1997.
Since the announcement, communities along the rail route have repeatedly raised questions about the potential for oil transport along the line.
Many of the questions stemmed from RGP’s involvement in the Uinta Basin Railway project in Utah, which would connect Utah oil fields to rail systems connecting with the Tennessee Pass Line. In February, the Lake County Board of County Commissioners joined Eagle and Chaffee counties in participating in the STB’s public comment period for the proposed Uinta Basin Railway.
CMP has continually denied its interest in using the Tennessee Pass Line for oil transport over the last three months. The company’s amended STB filing confirms these statements, formally excluding oil transport from CMP’s plans.
“A number of parties in this proceeding have filed in opposition to the proposed lease mainly on the erroneous contention that CMP was intending to transport crude oil, coal or hazardous commodities over the line,” the amended STB filing states. “In order to dispel these unwarranted concerns, CMP respectfully requests that the board restricts the proposed lease of the line against the transportation of crude oil, coal and hazardous commodities.”
“We are motivated to consider how this rail line may complement existing transit services to play a positive role in an area that boasts world class recreation and scenery, which draws local, national, and international tourism and better facilitates associated jobs and workforce transportations needs, all near airports, mountain communities, educational institutions and more,” Richard Bertel, CEO of RGP, wrote in a letter addressed to communities on the Tennessee Pass Line.
“We are eager to explore how rail might help alleviate congestion on state and local roadways and provide more efficient options to transport a growing demand for goods that currently travel by truck, in a time of rising fuel prices and growing concern about our environment,” Bertel wrote.
