The National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum will host a “spooktacular” October event, the museum’s first since reopening after closures related to COVID-19. The event, “Clue: Mystery at the Mining Museum,” will allow guests to solve a murder mystery within the museum’s exhibit spaces on Oct. 9 from 7-9 p.m.
Upon entry, investigators will be given a sheet of potential clues to find throughout the museum. Locating every clue will allow investigators to crack the case and win a prize. There will be no need to rush as every detective has the opportunity to solve the mystery regardless of whether they are first or last to do so.
Investigators will not need to interact with any participants outside their own party to solve the mystery, and masks or facial coverings are strictly required. The number of participants will be capped according to state, county, and municipal mandates. Any participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult in their party. No food or drinks will be served, though individually-sealed candy will be available to ensure the event is in the Halloween spirit. Was the culprit Major Molybenum in the library or Ruby Rhodochrosite in the Gold Rush exhibit? The mystery remains unsolved.
Reservations by phone (719-486-1229) are required by close-of-business on Oct. 5. The event is $15 per person or $12 for museum members. Proceeds from this event benefit the National Mining Hall of Fame and Museum. This event made possible with support from The Silver Llama Market and Eatery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.