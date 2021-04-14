Are you curious about the recent fuels mitigation work visible across the valley from Monarch Mountain? Join the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association (GARNA) and Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative (ARWC) Lead Forester Andy Lerch on April 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. for an interpretive hike through areas just above Monarch Park where ARWC and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) have worked to mitigate fire danger.
Participants will get up close and personal with the widespread impacts of the spruce beetle and explore the innovative forestry work that ARWC and USFS are using to address these problems. Attendees will also learn how the collaborative work aims to reduce large-scale wildfire in the Arkansas Valley community and protect regional water resources.
GARNA is a Salida-based nonprofit that provides educational opportunities and experiences to those who live, work and play in the Upper Arkansas Valley in the hopes of motivating locals to take care of natural resources and leave a legacy of responsible use of the natural environment. Visit www.garna.org to learn more.
ARWC is a Salida-based nonprofit that serves the Arkansas River Basin communities by addressing locally-identified watershed issues for economic, ecological and social benefit. Visit www.arkcollaborative.org to learn more.
Pre-registration is required for the event. Visit https://garna.org/calendar/hikemonarchpass/ to register. Program tickets are $5 for GARNA members and $10 for non-members.
For more information, contact GARNA at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.