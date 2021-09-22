By late afternoon on Sept. 18, The Meadows in Buena Vista erupted into battle cries, laughter and tomato-throwing chaos. The jubilee was thanks to the Tomato Wars fundraiser event.
Rotary Club of Buena Vista member and co-coordinator J. David Holt reported about 250 attendees, 100 of them participants, and close to $10,000 raised at the event for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
As people arrived, they seemed eager to get out on the field and start throwing tomatoes. Thankfully, the Texas and Colorado cowboy effigies were already set up to give the throwers a good warmup.
“You gotta warm up the arm. We don’t want any arm injuries today. It’s good to get some practice throws so that I can punish the Texans out there,” said Taylor Holt.
A Colorado resident for 11 years now and out for his first Tomato War, Taylor Holt initially sided with Colorado. He later switched sides to give the Texans an extra hand.
Joining Taylor Holt was Nick Gianoutsos, also a Colorado resident fighting for Texas “mainly because there are not enough Texans to fight for Texas today.”
At 5 p.m., J. David Holt and Tomato War veteran Larry Bunte announced the start of the festivities and had the two state teams — red bandanas for Colorado and yellow for Texas — take their places on the field. The Texans gathered around the symbol of their last stand, the Tomalamo, built by Bunte. Combatants were also encouraged to capture the enemy flag whenever possible.
The instant the combatants were given the go ahead, the air was full of flying tomatoes. Within minutes, shirts and skin were reddened with tomato juice. And despite being largely outnumbered and having their flag stolen within the first few minutes, Texan Kimberly Windle said the Texas team gave “a lot more spirit. And we never give up.”
Kimberly Windle and her husband Danny had a lot of fun fending off the Colorado team and were hopeful to return to the event next year.
“I think we actually know how the guys at the Alamo felt now because we were outnumbered like 10 to one,” Danny Windle said.
“We put a lot of hurt on the Colorado crew. That makes us happy,” Kimberly Windle added.
Members of the Colorado team were happy to put the hurt on Texas too, including veteran throwers from the Guffey Tomato War last year, Laura Honig and Jason Chavez. Honig found this Tomato War more of a delight thanks to more people, higher competition and squishier tomatoes.
“Tomatoes flying everywhere. You have to use situational awareness, be aware of your enemy’s location and attack constantly,” Chavez said. “It’s all for fun and a good cause. It’s a good thing for bringing the community together. We still embrace the other side even though they’re our enemy.”
“We got destroyed, but we got our money’s worth, that’s for sure,” Taylor Holt said. “It exceeded my expectations. It was way more fun than I thought it would be.”
Holt said the Great State Tomato War is “definitely in the cards” for next year with time to plan a bigger and better event to look forward to.
