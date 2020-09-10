The Center Early Childhood Programs closed this morning after confirming two positive cases of COVID-19 within the preschool’s employee/student population. The school will remain closed through Sept. 20.
According to Lake County School District (LCSD), the employee(s)/student(s) who tested positive for the virus have been instructed to isolate for a minimum of 10 days or until cleared by medical release.
The school district has conducted contract tracing in collaboration with Lake County Public Health Agency. LCSD’s staff is currently working to notify individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 through The Center.
“Staff and students at the other buildings are not currently affected as a whole,” LCSD Superintendent Bethany Massey wrote in a letter sent to parents on Sept. 10. Massey does not plan to close the district's other schools at this time.
The Center will offer virtual class meetings on Friday and remote learning beginning Monday. Boxed meals will be available for students while the preschool is closed.
“We are concerned about the individuals and families of these individuals who have tested positive and wish to offer them confidentiality and privacy during this time,” Massey wrote. “We are also working closely with local public health to make sure we are being actionable in keeping other staff and students safe.”
