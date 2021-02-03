Last week, the Lake County Community Fund announced the opening of the nonprofit’s 2021 Community Grant Cycle.
The Lake County Community Fund (LCCD) is offering two programs: the Lake County Community Grant and the Copper Mountain Resort Grant. Eligible organizations may apply for one of the grants but not both.
Lake County Community Grant
The Lake County Community Grant provides support for the greatest needs of Leadville and Lake County’s nonprofits. The grant funds projects that fit within the following areas: arts and culture, community and economic development, education and training, environmental initiatives and health and wellness.
The City of Leadville is providing significant funding for the Lake County Community Grant.
Copper Mountain Resort Grant
Thanks to a gift from Copper Mountain Resort and POWDR, the Copper Mountain Resort Grant will be initiated to fund projects that fit within the following areas: outdoor adventure education, development of lifetime sports skills and environmental causes.
The objective of the grant is to inspire a healthy adventure lifestyle among Lake County youth, promote lifetime sports and protect the natural environment.
The grant cycle dates are as follows:
— Feb. 1: LCCF’s community grant application is available on the website: https://lakecountycommunityfund.org.
— Feb. 16: Zoom information session for potential grant applicants from 12-1 p.m. This session is not mandatory.
— March 15: Grant applications are due to director@lakecountycommunityfund.org by midnight.
— April 9: Grant awards are announced.
To view and download the full LCCF grant application, as well as the full grant guidelines, visit https://lakecountycommunityfund.org
Email John McMurtry, director@lakecountycommunityfund.org or call 719-286-3396 with any questions, ideas or suggestions.
