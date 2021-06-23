The 2021 Leadville Race Series began over the weekend with the Leadville Trail Marathon and Heavy Half races, which did not occur in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The out-and-back marathon began on East Sixth Street and climbed through Leadville’s historic mining district toward the summit of Mosquito Pass at 13,185 feet. Racers ranged from 16 to 79 years old.

Leadville local Noah Williams won the men’s division of the marathon with a finish time of 3:35:01, just minutes shy of the course record. Scott Spillman, of Denver, came in second, with Timmy Parr, of Gunnison and formerly of Leadville, not far behind.

Denver resident Brittany Charboneau finished first for the women’s division of the marathon race with a time of 4:14:52. Lauren Puretz, of Colorado Springs, finished second with Emily Fisher, also of Colorado Springs, finishing third.

For the Heavy Half race, Brandon Krage, of Brighton, won the men’s division with a time of 1:59:09. Leadville local Alex Willis finished seconds behind Krage, and Nicholas Noone, of Boulder, took home third place.

Leadville runner Jessica Roberts won the women’s division of the Heavy Half with a finish time of 2:29:40. JoAnna Masloski, of Lone Tree, trailed Roberts for second, and Kate McLaughlin of Golden finished third.

2021 Leadville Trail Heavy Half Results

Place/Name    M/F    Age    Time     City

1 Brandon Krage    M    27    1:59:09    Brighton

2 Alex Willis    M    33    2:00:12    Leadville

3 Nicholas Noone    M    26    2:07:30    Boulder

4 Cale Allen    M    31    2:15:41    Englewood

5 Michael Kershen    M    39    2:24:14    Denver

6 Joe Welling    M    35    2:24:34    Littleton

7 Jason Vanderhoof    M    43    2:24:43    Lafayette

8 Jack Trotter    M    31    2:27:11    Denver

9 Jessica Roberts    F    33    2:29:40    Leadville

10 Dominic Bruce    M    20    2:33:22    Leonard, MI

11 Eric Tilley    M    29    2:34:00    Denver

12 Pete Kruse    M    33    2:34:08    Denver

13 Ronald Larson    M    32    2:38:26    Conifer

14 David Olson    M    37    2:38:30    Ogden, UT

15 Hayden Van Andel    M    29    2:38:36    Breckenridge

16 JoAnna Masloski    F    43    2:40:12    Lone Tree

17 Kate McLaughlin    F    33    2:41:07    Golden

18 Jonathan Rudolph    M    27    2:48:40    Denver

19 Kenzie Schott    F    31    2:48:58    Lone Tree

20 Dennis Hansen    M    37    2:49:31    Denver

21 Stephen Shulz    M    30    2:49:49    Denver

22 Ian Montoya    M    43    2:50:03    Albuquerque, NM

23 Andrew Wall    M    27    2:50:43    Denver

24 Nic Vondrak    M    40    2:51:02    Longmont

25 Jessica Ackerman    F    26    2:51:05    Boulder

26 William Franzmann    M    29    2:51:06    Boulder

27 Daniel Marten    M    36    2:51:18    Thornton

28 Benjamin Unruh    M    29    2:51:53    League City, TX

29 Kyle Van Dusen    M    37    2:54:08    Castle Rock

30 Roderick Wold    M    53    2:55:32    Broomfield

31 Erik Johnson    M    39    2:55:50    Boulder

32 Tony Vazquez    M    28    2:56:37    Leadville

33 Celia Stockwell    F    32    2:56:50    Boulder

34 Justin Pomeranz    M    35    2:57:00    Montrose

35 Cyril Rocoffort    M    30    2:57:16    San Francisco, CA

36 Kevin Burke    M    35    2:57:49    Denver

73 Kelsy Maxie    F    31    3:12:24    Leadville

105 Christine Lyons    F    33    3:25:54    Leadville

125 Elizabeth Saunders    F    32    3:31:13    Leadville

308 Sarah Cox    F    39    4:30:46    Leadville

318 Lisa Sandoval (Radocy)    F    50    4:37:41    Leadville

390 Jim Farkas    M    65    5:31:09    Leadville

420 Cindy Dunn    F    61    5:55:05    Leadville

2021 Leadville Trail Marathon Results

Place/Name    M/F    Age    Time     City

1 Noah Williams    M    26    3:35:01    Leadville

2 Scott Spillman    M    34    3:41:34    Denver

3 Timmy Parr    M    39    3:48:45    Gunnison

4 Adam Merry    M    30    3:56:23    Golden

5 David Ruttum    M    42    3:58:15    Vail

6 Teddy Nolan    M    24    3:59:46    Fort Collins

7 Christopher Harrington    M    37    4:07:56    Golden

8 Noah Schaich    M    25    4:09:14    Fort Collins

9 Daniel Harper    M    39    4:13:48    Phoenix, AZ

10 Brittany Charboneau    F    33    4:14:52    Denver

11 Justin Henry    M    37    4:16:11    Castle Rock

12 Todd Dill    M    39    4:16:12    Castle Rock

13 Bradley Duplant    M    39    4:21:32    Colorado Spgs

14 Lee Hunt    M    46    4:22:16    Santa Fe, NM

15 Eric Broecker    M    46    4:22:48    Frisco

16 Ryan Guldan    M    37    4:22:57    Grand Junction

17 Lauren Puretz    F    38    4:27:18    Colorado Springs

18 Scott Hosie    M    37    4:28:47    Littleton

19 Kevin Morgan    M    32    4:29:11    Westminster

20 Matthew Warriner    M    26    4:29:12    Leadville

21 Nick Grieco    M    36    4:30:02    Santa Fe, NM

22 Marvin Sandoval    M    43    4:31:15    Leadville

23 Josh Slocum    M    31    4:31:25    Lafayette

24 Pat Casterline    M    31    4:31:47    Evergreen

25 Lelis Gonzalez    M    37    4:32:06    Leadville

26 Jeremy Barry    M    41    4:32:11    Evergreen

27 Matt Mithun    M    44    4:32:28    Wayzata, MN

28 Ryan Van Ness    M    44    4:32:33    Steamboat Spgs

29 Justin Ladner    M    40    4:34:07    Edwardsville, IL

30 Rodrigo Jimenez    M    44    4:34:09    Leadville

31 Dan Feeney    M    30    4:34:28    Boulder

32 Giff Walters    M    35    4:38:16    Grand Junction

33 Micky Gilbert    M    50    4:38:28    Arvada

34 LeRoy H. Briggs    M    47    4:40:03    Denver

35 Timberlin Henderson    M    24    4:40:38    Fruitland, NM

36 Emily Fischer    F    31    4:41:20    Colorado Springs

37 Jeff Marshall    M    38    4:41:28    Aspen

38 Cecelia Williams    F    25    4:42:27    Vail

39 Matthew Hunsucker    M    40    4:44:10    Wheat Ridge

40 Max Fulton    M    44    4:46:26    Wheat Ridge

41 David Mackey    M    51    4:48:04    Boulder

42 Hunter Fleming    M    21    4:49:17    Boulder

43 Amber Febbraro    F    32    4:49:28    Boulder

44 Andrew Johnson    M    30    4:51:58    Lehi, UT

45 Blake Wageman    F    35    4:52:05    Conifer

46 Kevin Goldberg    M    32    4:52:21    Broomfield

54 Rick Gregory    M    45    4:55:57    Leadville

58 Heath Speckman    M    39    4:59:53    Leadville

63 Gabriel Martinez    M    29    5:02:58    Leadville

66 Wesley Sandoval    M    44    5:06:36    Leadville

88 Christy Lindh    F    38    5:20:09    Leadville

119 Darcy Kimball    F    37    5:36:24    Leadville

145 Garry Schlag    M    27    5:50:37    Leadville

178 Jorge Guevara Jr.    M    53    6:01:14    Leadville

182 Jolene Sandoval    F    46    6:04:04    Leadville

187 Celesta Cairns    F    43    6:06:37    Leadville

207 Tamira Jenlink    F    50    6:16:47    Leadville

219 Bryan Wisdom    M    31    6:21:55    Leadville

232 Jim Newell    M    66    6:30:33    Leadville

252 Marty Regan    M    58    6:39:46    Leadville

291 Alison Sandoval    F    41    6:59:40    Leadville

299 Mitch Dulleck    M    53    7:02:53    Leadville

328 Stephen Rodgers    M    53    7:14:04    Twin Lakes

