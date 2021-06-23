The 2021 Leadville Race Series began over the weekend with the Leadville Trail Marathon and Heavy Half races, which did not occur in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The out-and-back marathon began on East Sixth Street and climbed through Leadville’s historic mining district toward the summit of Mosquito Pass at 13,185 feet. Racers ranged from 16 to 79 years old.
Leadville local Noah Williams won the men’s division of the marathon with a finish time of 3:35:01, just minutes shy of the course record. Scott Spillman, of Denver, came in second, with Timmy Parr, of Gunnison and formerly of Leadville, not far behind.
Denver resident Brittany Charboneau finished first for the women’s division of the marathon race with a time of 4:14:52. Lauren Puretz, of Colorado Springs, finished second with Emily Fisher, also of Colorado Springs, finishing third.
For the Heavy Half race, Brandon Krage, of Brighton, won the men’s division with a time of 1:59:09. Leadville local Alex Willis finished seconds behind Krage, and Nicholas Noone, of Boulder, took home third place.
Leadville runner Jessica Roberts won the women’s division of the Heavy Half with a finish time of 2:29:40. JoAnna Masloski, of Lone Tree, trailed Roberts for second, and Kate McLaughlin of Golden finished third.
2021 Leadville Trail Heavy Half Results
Place/Name M/F Age Time City
1 Brandon Krage M 27 1:59:09 Brighton
2 Alex Willis M 33 2:00:12 Leadville
3 Nicholas Noone M 26 2:07:30 Boulder
4 Cale Allen M 31 2:15:41 Englewood
5 Michael Kershen M 39 2:24:14 Denver
6 Joe Welling M 35 2:24:34 Littleton
7 Jason Vanderhoof M 43 2:24:43 Lafayette
8 Jack Trotter M 31 2:27:11 Denver
9 Jessica Roberts F 33 2:29:40 Leadville
10 Dominic Bruce M 20 2:33:22 Leonard, MI
11 Eric Tilley M 29 2:34:00 Denver
12 Pete Kruse M 33 2:34:08 Denver
13 Ronald Larson M 32 2:38:26 Conifer
14 David Olson M 37 2:38:30 Ogden, UT
15 Hayden Van Andel M 29 2:38:36 Breckenridge
16 JoAnna Masloski F 43 2:40:12 Lone Tree
17 Kate McLaughlin F 33 2:41:07 Golden
18 Jonathan Rudolph M 27 2:48:40 Denver
19 Kenzie Schott F 31 2:48:58 Lone Tree
20 Dennis Hansen M 37 2:49:31 Denver
21 Stephen Shulz M 30 2:49:49 Denver
22 Ian Montoya M 43 2:50:03 Albuquerque, NM
23 Andrew Wall M 27 2:50:43 Denver
24 Nic Vondrak M 40 2:51:02 Longmont
25 Jessica Ackerman F 26 2:51:05 Boulder
26 William Franzmann M 29 2:51:06 Boulder
27 Daniel Marten M 36 2:51:18 Thornton
28 Benjamin Unruh M 29 2:51:53 League City, TX
29 Kyle Van Dusen M 37 2:54:08 Castle Rock
30 Roderick Wold M 53 2:55:32 Broomfield
31 Erik Johnson M 39 2:55:50 Boulder
32 Tony Vazquez M 28 2:56:37 Leadville
33 Celia Stockwell F 32 2:56:50 Boulder
34 Justin Pomeranz M 35 2:57:00 Montrose
35 Cyril Rocoffort M 30 2:57:16 San Francisco, CA
36 Kevin Burke M 35 2:57:49 Denver
73 Kelsy Maxie F 31 3:12:24 Leadville
105 Christine Lyons F 33 3:25:54 Leadville
125 Elizabeth Saunders F 32 3:31:13 Leadville
308 Sarah Cox F 39 4:30:46 Leadville
318 Lisa Sandoval (Radocy) F 50 4:37:41 Leadville
390 Jim Farkas M 65 5:31:09 Leadville
420 Cindy Dunn F 61 5:55:05 Leadville
2021 Leadville Trail Marathon Results
Place/Name M/F Age Time City
1 Noah Williams M 26 3:35:01 Leadville
2 Scott Spillman M 34 3:41:34 Denver
3 Timmy Parr M 39 3:48:45 Gunnison
4 Adam Merry M 30 3:56:23 Golden
5 David Ruttum M 42 3:58:15 Vail
6 Teddy Nolan M 24 3:59:46 Fort Collins
7 Christopher Harrington M 37 4:07:56 Golden
8 Noah Schaich M 25 4:09:14 Fort Collins
9 Daniel Harper M 39 4:13:48 Phoenix, AZ
10 Brittany Charboneau F 33 4:14:52 Denver
11 Justin Henry M 37 4:16:11 Castle Rock
12 Todd Dill M 39 4:16:12 Castle Rock
13 Bradley Duplant M 39 4:21:32 Colorado Spgs
14 Lee Hunt M 46 4:22:16 Santa Fe, NM
15 Eric Broecker M 46 4:22:48 Frisco
16 Ryan Guldan M 37 4:22:57 Grand Junction
17 Lauren Puretz F 38 4:27:18 Colorado Springs
18 Scott Hosie M 37 4:28:47 Littleton
19 Kevin Morgan M 32 4:29:11 Westminster
20 Matthew Warriner M 26 4:29:12 Leadville
21 Nick Grieco M 36 4:30:02 Santa Fe, NM
22 Marvin Sandoval M 43 4:31:15 Leadville
23 Josh Slocum M 31 4:31:25 Lafayette
24 Pat Casterline M 31 4:31:47 Evergreen
25 Lelis Gonzalez M 37 4:32:06 Leadville
26 Jeremy Barry M 41 4:32:11 Evergreen
27 Matt Mithun M 44 4:32:28 Wayzata, MN
28 Ryan Van Ness M 44 4:32:33 Steamboat Spgs
29 Justin Ladner M 40 4:34:07 Edwardsville, IL
30 Rodrigo Jimenez M 44 4:34:09 Leadville
31 Dan Feeney M 30 4:34:28 Boulder
32 Giff Walters M 35 4:38:16 Grand Junction
33 Micky Gilbert M 50 4:38:28 Arvada
34 LeRoy H. Briggs M 47 4:40:03 Denver
35 Timberlin Henderson M 24 4:40:38 Fruitland, NM
36 Emily Fischer F 31 4:41:20 Colorado Springs
37 Jeff Marshall M 38 4:41:28 Aspen
38 Cecelia Williams F 25 4:42:27 Vail
39 Matthew Hunsucker M 40 4:44:10 Wheat Ridge
40 Max Fulton M 44 4:46:26 Wheat Ridge
41 David Mackey M 51 4:48:04 Boulder
42 Hunter Fleming M 21 4:49:17 Boulder
43 Amber Febbraro F 32 4:49:28 Boulder
44 Andrew Johnson M 30 4:51:58 Lehi, UT
45 Blake Wageman F 35 4:52:05 Conifer
46 Kevin Goldberg M 32 4:52:21 Broomfield
54 Rick Gregory M 45 4:55:57 Leadville
58 Heath Speckman M 39 4:59:53 Leadville
63 Gabriel Martinez M 29 5:02:58 Leadville
66 Wesley Sandoval M 44 5:06:36 Leadville
88 Christy Lindh F 38 5:20:09 Leadville
119 Darcy Kimball F 37 5:36:24 Leadville
145 Garry Schlag M 27 5:50:37 Leadville
178 Jorge Guevara Jr. M 53 6:01:14 Leadville
182 Jolene Sandoval F 46 6:04:04 Leadville
187 Celesta Cairns F 43 6:06:37 Leadville
207 Tamira Jenlink F 50 6:16:47 Leadville
219 Bryan Wisdom M 31 6:21:55 Leadville
232 Jim Newell M 66 6:30:33 Leadville
252 Marty Regan M 58 6:39:46 Leadville
291 Alison Sandoval F 41 6:59:40 Leadville
299 Mitch Dulleck M 53 7:02:53 Leadville
328 Stephen Rodgers M 53 7:14:04 Twin Lakes
