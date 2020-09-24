The search for Suzanne Morphew took a new dimension today with volunteers joining in an effort to find the Maysville woman missing since May 10.
Andrew Moorman, Morphew’s older brother, of Indiana, met with volunteers at the Poncha Springs Visitor Center at 8 a.m. this morning to outline a search plan.
Moorman said the search will center from the Morphew home off CR 225 west of Maysville and extend toward Monarch Pass as well as east toward Salida.
The search area will focus on Dead Horse Gulch and Old Monarch Pass and the area near the Morphew home.
He told searchers to look in particular at the bottome of cliffs and old mine shafts where a body could have been left. Volunteers with kayaks and pontoon boats were to search ponds in the area.
He said that if volunteers were to find any evidence, to step back to make sure they did not disturb anything that might be found.
Moorman told The Mail volunteers would cover areas that have been previously searched by Chaffee County Sheriff’s office crews, including teams from the FBI and CBI as well as new areas not previously searched.
This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
