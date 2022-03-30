John Ortiz, former civilian commander with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), announced his resignation on Monday just months after being appointed to the position. His resignation arrives just three weeks after former Sheriff Amy Reyes announced her own departure from LCSO.
Reyes appointed Ortiz as civilian commander in January and officially left her elected office last week, although it was with Reyes that Ortiz tendered his resignation, according to Lake County Human Resources Director Hanna Waugh.
During his brief time at LCSO, Ortiz acted under Reyes handling administrative duties including assisting with dispatch services, patrol scheduling and jail intake.
Waugh said that Ortiz did not give a specific reason for his resignation. The civilian commander did not respond to the Herald’s questions, despite previously agreeing to an interview.
Before resigning, Reyes issued a letter to LCSO staff expressing frustration with “insubordination.” In the letter, which was sent in January, Reyes alluded to disapproval among staff of her decision to promote Ortiz.
“I understand there is issue with patrol not wanting to take direction from a supervisor with no patrol experience,” wrote Reyes, who went on to defend Ortiz as a longtime Lake County resident and dedicated emergency service provider.
Prior to serving LCSO, Ortiz worked with Leadville/Lake County Fire-Rescue (LLCFR) for 19 years. In May 2021, Ortiz resigned and eventually pursued a career with LCSO. Ortiz was a captain with LLCFR at the time of his resignation, according to LLCFR Chief Dan Dailey.
LCSO now has three deputies, one of which is currently seeking POST certification. Two additional officers will seek POST certification in May, when Ortiz was supposed to receive his own credentials.
Caleb Cramer, a former sargeant with LCSO who was appointed undersheriff earlier this year, will oversee the department until the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) finds a replacement sheriff or the next election in November. Cramer could not be reached before the Herald’s print deadline to comment on how the department will fill Ortiz’s role.
During the transition period, LCSO is contracting with law enforcement consultant Patricia Woodin to guide staff and offer recommendations for department improvements, according to County Manager Tim Bergman.
Woodin, who led the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for 32 years and retired in 2017, will spend a few days in Lake County observing LCSO before making recommendations to BOCC.
