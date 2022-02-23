The Lake County Tourism Panel recently announced new officers and two new members. Rafael Millan-Garcia and Gabby Voeller have joined the panel. Sara Edwards of the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation is the new chair, Carrie Mallozzi of Stellar and Sage is vice chair, Andy Wald of the Twin Lakes Inn & Saloon is secretary and Colleen Schweigert of Twin Lakes and the Red Rooster Visitor Center is continuing as treasurer.
In 2022, the Lake County Tourism Panel and its staff and contractors will focus on cultivating sustainable tourism. Examples of sustainable tourism include: highlighting visitation in the shoulder seasons; hiring the first ever full-time tourism manager to build capacity; raising funds through grants; creating the Colorado Historic Opera Houses Circuit to promote the Tabor Opera House and Leadville with four other mountain opera houses and destinations; and developing a community support program to offer funding to local organizations and individuals spearheading tourism-supporting initiatives. The panel reaches visitors through LeadvilleTwinLakes.com, @VisitLeadville social media accounts, public relations and digital advertising.
“The Lake County Tourism Panel welcomes its new members and is grateful to Becky Edwards, the 2021 panel chair, for her leadership in supporting the local economy through tourism and in advancing sustainable tourism during a period of unprecedented growth,” said Sara Edwards. “The panel would also like to thank previous panel member Rich Naprstek for his contributions; both Becky and Rich served three years on the panel, dedicating their time and energy to support the community.”
Prior to moving to Leadville, Sara Edwards worked for five years as a communications and project manager for 4Culture, an agency stewarding lodging tax for the benefit of visitors to and residents of Seattle and King County, Washington. She left that job to hike 7,000 miles in four years on national scenic trails, then moved to Leadville in 2018. Edwards sits on the board of Leadville’s historic Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation and hosts karaoke at the Manhattan Bar every other Saturday.
Local resident Millan-Garcia owns and operates the bike shop Leadvelo Bicicasa in downtown Leadville, which handles a large amount of tourist traffic, from bike rentals to preparing bikes for local races to providing trail advice. The bilingual and multicultural store and service shop, which has received regional and international recognition, caters to long-distance cyclists who come through town and has hosted free events for locals and visitors.
Also a Leadville resident, Voeller is a senior community planner for SE Group, a consulting firm with an office in Frisco. With expertise in municipal and recreation planning, Voeller has authored many community comprehensive plans across Colorado and many trail and recreation plans across the Intermountain West. Currently contracted with Lake County Government to manage the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan, Voeller is also chair of the City of Leadville Planning & Zoning Commission.
