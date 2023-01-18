Staci Kent will no longer be appearing in Lake County Court this month for trial after the parties in her case agreed to postpone it.
The former Lake County deputy coroner is facing several misdemeanor counts including abuse of a corpse and unlawful acts of cremation.
She was previously scheduled for a one-day trial on Jan. 23, which is now vacated.
The parties will reappear in Lake County Court for a motions hearing on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m., after which a new trial date can be scheduled.
Former Lake County Coroner Shannon Kent will also appear in Lake County Court soon, with a sentencing hearing scheduled on Feb. 2 at 9 a.m. He pled guilty to two counts of unlawful acts of cremation during a hearing on Dec. 22.
Each count carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in jail, a $5,000 fine or both jail time and the fine, meaning Kent faces a total of four years in prison for the two charges combined. Both of these charges are unclassified misdemeanors.
