The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) began rockfall safety work after Labor Day on the Independence Pass stretch of Colo. 82, requiring a daytime lane closure with alternating traffic from mile posts 59 to 62. According to CDOT, the closure is necessary for motorist safety as crews repair mitigation systems designed to prevent rockfall from impacting the highway.
There will be a few days of full closures for rockfall mitigation in late September and early to mid-October.
One lane of Colo. 82 closed with alternating traffic from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 11. Daytime work will continue Monday through Friday over the month of September to complete the work.
A full closure of the pass is planned for 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30 and possibly Thursday, Oct. 1 for hydromulching. This a water and wood based mulch that helps stabilize the slopes.
Full weekday closures are planned in early and mid October as a helicopter will be used to install rock netting.
The schedule is subject to change due to weather and other factors.
CDOT urges motorists to use alternate routes during single lane and full closures. Oversize and overweight vehicles are strictly prohibited from using the pass at any time due to narrow and winding roads and steep inclines. No vehicles over 35 feet in length may use the pass at any time.
