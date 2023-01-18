Residents of Gordon Acres in Twin Lakes can expect to see some vegetation and wildfire mitigation this winter as the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association (SDCEA) trims and cuts down trees along its overhead power lines.
Crews have already marked trees in the area, and cutting and trimming began this month, according to SDCEA Communications Specialist Chris McGinnis.
SDCEA’s vegetation mitigation began in Twin Lakes with Independence Pass last summer and will continue moving throughout the county as part of a system-wide project covering multiple counties like Lake, Chaffee and Fremont.
The work will happen around main distribution lines rather than every single line in an area, meaning some people’s homes will be closer to the work than others. Since subdivision locations vary by area, SDCEA suggests residents reach out to them if they have specific questions, said McGinnis.
The goal is to reduce the chances of wildfires that occur when vegetation interferes with the power lines, which can happen when trees fall and make contact with the lines.
To combat this risk, SDCEA contracted with Integrity Tree Services, whose employees began clearing its power lines using trucks, wood chippers and manual tree climbing equipment this month, according to information provided to residents from SDCEA and Integrity Tree Services.
SDCEA is permitted to trim and cut down trees around its power lines due to Colorado State Law (CO ST 38-4-103), which allows utility companies to maintain their power lines, in this case by managing the vegetation.
Through this latest tree-cutting project, the company aims to clear 15-20 feet on either side of its poles. Canopies from trees outside this distance will be trimmed to the 20-foot threshold. The trees won’t be removed unless they’re considered “danger trees,” which are dead trees or ones that are alive but leaning toward a power line and could reach the line if they fall, according to the release.
Twin Lakes community members aren’t unfamiliar with wildfires and knocked down trees, with Gordon Acres experiencing a fire just a few years back caused by a tree hitting one of the SDCEA lines.
“It would’ve definitely caught the whole area on fire had it not been raining so hard,” said Gordon Acres resident Robert Krehbiel, recalling the incident. “It was quite a spark there when it hit those wires. A little explosion.”
More recently in the days leading up to Christmas last year, three large pine trees blew down on County Road 26 near SDCEA lines due to high winds.
After watching this happen, it’s hard to say the tree-cutting project efforts are overly cautious, said Krehbiel. “I think we all realize that there is a concern,” he added.
SDCEA acknowledges that its members value trees and vegetation around their properties, but also knows people rely on them to provide safe and reliable power, according to the release from the company.
“Our consumers have experienced a heightened awareness of the potential risks for forest fires and interruption of power supply due to wildfires that have taken place in recent years throughout the west and here in Colorado,” it continues.
“Combined with the impacts of regional fires, such as the Decker and Hayden Pass fires, it is our hope our members understand the necessity of SDCEA’s focused efforts on vegetation management.”
Going forward, residents are asked to maintain at least a 100-foot “safety zone” distance from all operations and respect work zone signs and cones.
McGinnis said residents can ask for firewood if the work happens on their property, but reiterated that it’s important to stay a safe distance during operations, especially when crews are felling trees.
Anyone with questions about the project can contact SDCEA by emailing info@myelectric.coop. More information can be found online as well by visiting https://www.myelectric.coop/safety/vegetation-management/
