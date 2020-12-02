The original peoples of the High Rockies, and Colorado more broadly, have a long and storied history that spans thousands of years and contains complex relationships with this region. This year, the Herald is featuring a series on Indigenous histories of the High Rockies.
In this series, the Herald aims to expand readers’ knowledge of Indigenous peoples who have lived in the High Rockies for millennia, including their legacy of displacement and inequitable treatment following contact with European settlers.
After the forced removal of Utes from most of Colorado was complete, new towns rapidly developed in the western parts of the state where Ute occupancy had previously made settlement difficult. At the same time, the U.S. government continued to impose a stationary way of life on the traditionally nomadic Utes now living on reservations in Utah Territory.
Immediately following Ute removal in the early 1880s, settlers began to purchase and settle former reservation lands, and U.S. infrastructure, especially rail lines, rapidly expanded into territory previously held by Indigenous people to service the region’s mining and agricultural industries.
The Tabeguache, otherwise known as Uncompahgre, Utes, were forced to relocate west along with the White River bands. They resisted relocation, but were compelled to abandon the Uncompahgre River Valley under threat of military violence. Ute elder Clifford Duncan wrote of the dynamics:
“As the summer of 1881 wore on, the Uncompahgre resisted efforts to move. They claimed that they had been deceived; however, the threat of army troops convinced the Utes to start to their new reservation. A horde of non-Ute settlers waited. In three days after the troops left, the rich lands of the Uncompahgre were occupied, towns were being laid out, and lots were being sold.”
Throughout the 1880s, towns including Durango, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction and Montrose were established and became economic hubs for the state’s extractive and agricultural industries by way of their proximity to the newly laid Denver and Rio Grande Railroad.
For the remainder of the 19th century, towns were developed up and down Colorado’s western slope. Without resistance from Indigenous communities, and buoyed by a rail system that allowed for mass export, settlers increasingly extracted the natural resources colonizers had long sought to commodify.
In Utah Territory, conditions imposed on the Utes on the Uintah and Ouray reservations were hostile and unjust, and proceeded long beyond their initial relocation.
In a continuation of the cultural imperialism that Meeker sought to impose on the White River Utes in northern Colorado, federal agents tasked with overseeing Indigenous people on the Utah Territory reservations enforced the government policy of agriculture as a way of life.
As at the White River Agency, relocated Utes at the Uintah and Ouray reservations regularly left to hunt and return to their traditional landbase in western Colorado. The struggles they faced on the reservations were exacerbated by encroaching settlers who sought to farm what little arable land could be found inside the reservations’ boundaries.
“From 1882 to 1933 the Uintah, White River, and Uncompahgre Utes were forced to cope with new rules, new systems of survival, and new relationships. Often the relationship between the Utes and the surrounding non-Ute communities was one of racism, jealousy, misunderstanding, and exploitation. And the relationship between them and their agency supervisors was usually one of resentment,” Duncan wrote of the conditions relocated Utes found themselves in.
These conditions would ultimately lead to the reduction of Ute reservation lands in Utah Territory throughout the late 19th century.
At the same time that economic interests were expanding into recently-occupied Indigenous lands, the U.S. government was formalizing and implementing a system of boarding schools, in Colorado and beyond, meant to erase Indigenous cultures and assimilate Native youth into Eurocentric and Christian views and practices.
In the next installment of this series, the Herald will discuss the impact these boarding schools had on Indigenous populations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.