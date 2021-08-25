When Leadville resident Howard Hill approached St. Vincent Health in July to set up a procedure he urgently needed, the Vietnam veteran was shocked to hear that the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, a national health care provider for veterans, would be unable to cover the cost in Leadville.
For six years now, Hill, along with about 50 other local veterans, or roughly 75 percent of Lake County’s veteran population, according to Dr. Lisa Zwerdlinger, chief medical officer for St. Vincent Health, received health care through the former Rocky Mountain Family Practice (RMFP), which partnered with the Department of Veteran Affairs (the VA) as a Community Care provider.
But after RMFP’s merger with St. Vincent Health (SVH) in June, the new hospital neglected to file paperwork that would continue Community Care service in Lake County, rendering several local veterans, who do not have Medicare as a backup, without health care.
“I had no idea,” said Hill, who assumed that his coverage through Community Care would be seemless following the merger. After several calls with SVH that Hill described as frustrating, the veteran is now seeking medical services at the Salida Veterans Affairs Clinic, the next closest health care provider for veterans from Leadville.
But while Hill is able to drive himself to appointments, Harry Beck, the veterans officer for the Lake County Veterans Services Office, said that transportation for some veterans is difficult, particularly for seniors. Currently, one of the only forms of public transportation to Salida is through the Lake County Senior Center, which travels to surrounding counties, but not to the Front Range, where the main Veterans Affairs Clinic for Colorado is located.
“Having a local health care provider for veterans was important, given Leadville’s location,” said Zwerdlinger, who founded RMFP before taking on her current position at SVH. “It breaks my heart that these services are not being offered right now.”
Zwerdlinger introduced the Community Care program to Leadville through RMFP about six years ago when the Obama administration identified national inadequacies in veteran health care. At the time, the program was known as the Veterans Choice Program and was meant to curb wait times of months or even a year for veterans seeking medical services. Eventually, Community Care opened up to rural communities and Zwerdlinger was approved as a provider after waiting more than two years.
In order to offer Community Care, providers must be 40 miles from a Veterans Affairs Clinic. When Zwerdlinger ran the program through RMFP, her clinic would front the cost of medical services and then receive reimbursement from the VA. Providers can also refer veterans to other hospitals for services that a provider doesn’t offer, like surgery or other specialty procedures, which has been the case in Lake County until SVH began scheduling specialty services appointments this month.
But despite a new hospital that is set to open to the community in early September, veterans like Hill are unable to access services in Lake County.
Brett Antczak, SVH’s CEO, said the hospital has been providing minor medical services for veterans as lost revenue in the interim, and that he is unsure when SVH will officially sync with Community Care. Hill said he has not discussed alternatives to paying for his procedure with SVH, and that SVH has given no indication of when Community Care would return to Lake County.
“The paperwork has been filed and we are waiting to hear back,” said Antczak. “Of course we are committed to taking care of our veterans, but there are a lot of moving pieces with the opening of the new hospital.”
