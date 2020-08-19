The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and prime contractor, United Companies, began milling and paving operations on Monday. The operations will continue for two weeks.
Work began at the north end of town at Mountain View Drive and will progress south. Travelers can expect shoulder and single-lane closures in the work zone segments, which will change daily. All side street approaches to U.S. 24 (approximately 20 feet) will also be milled and paved and will also see short-term closures. U.S. 24 will be milled first and the approaches (side street intersections) second.
Paving will begin August 31 and will be addressed in a similar fashion as the milling. CDOT asks locals to pay attention to “no parking” signs posted throughout the operation; vehicles parked in work zones will be towed.
Travel impacts will include:
— Shoulder closures
— One-lane closures
— Short-term side street intersection closures
Normal working hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. In special cases these hours may be extended as weather impacts the paving schedule. All schedules are subject to change and weather dependent.
To find out more information, call the project hotline at 970-946-4132, email LeadvilleUS24@gmail.com, or visit the project website at www.codot.gov/projects/us-24-leadville-overlay-ada-ramps.
