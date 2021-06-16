The Herald Democrat building at 715-717 Harrison Ave. is one of three buildings in the state selected for the Heritage Energy Pilot Project, which combines historic preservation with statewide energy goals.
Colorado Main Street, a program of the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), is responsible for the project offering interagency collaboration to combine quality historic preservation with statewide energy goals.
Main Street solicited nominations from communities across the state and selected the Fox West Theatre in Trinidad, the Bank Building in Ridgway, and the Herald building here in Leadville. The long-term vision is to use lessons learned and develop a statewide network of Heritage Energy Main Street districts.
The newspaper building, also known as the Kostitch Block, dates back to 1895.
S.T. Kostitch, a Leadville druggist, obtained the property and had the building constructed. Kostitch immediately transferred the ownership of the lot and building to his wife, Josephine Kostitch.
S. T. Kostitch used Herman C. Dimick as the contractor. Dimick came from a family of carpenters and architects. His father, Erastus H. Dimick, moved to Leadville from Boulder with his wife and two sons. The sons, Wilbur and Herbert, also assisted in the business. By 1890, Herbert Dimick had set up his own business as an architect.
The Kostitch Block building first housed Nelson & Co. Undertakers, and then, in 1903, the M.A. Buxton undertaking parlors.
Around 1910, the Leadville Wall Paper and Paint Company moved in, owned by John F. Quinn. Quinn at that time was the only sign painter in Leadville, and most likely painted the sign advertising his business on the Odd Fellows building adjacent to the Kostich Block.
The Leadville Printing and Publishing Company, owner of the Herald Democrat, purchased the building in 1923 and the newspaper moved in a year later, occupying the entire building. Josephine Kostitch retained ownership of the building until that time.
The 143-year-old newspaper has occupied the building since then. In the mid-1980s, the paper shifted to computers from the old “hot lead” type of production, and considerably less space was needed. The building was divided into three spaces, with a variety of businesses renting the spaces on either side of the newspaper. Currently these spaces are occupied by Alpine Gifts and Fire on the Mountain.
Colorado Main Street has worked with the Colorado Energy Office and History Colorado’s State Historic Preservation Office to create the Heritage Energy Leadership Partnership team. The team will work intensively with the three pilot projects, one public and two private, to integrate existing resources and high-impact environmental preservation methods, such as historic tax credits, History Colorado State Historical Fund grants, Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy financing, Energy Performance Contracting for public-owned properties and utility incentives.
