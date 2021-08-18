Under a blistering late July sun, a team of Colorado Parks and Wildlife native aquatic biologists, staff and volunteers hiked a steep mountain trail, each loaded with 30-pound bags of water filled with 100 or so squirming black boreal toad tadpoles.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) employees were joined by other members of the Arkansas Basin Boreal Toad Team — an interagency workgroup created to coordinate conservation and management of the state-endangered boreal toads within the Arkansas River basin. The workgroup includes CPW, the Bureau of Land Management, the Colorado Natural Heritage Program (CNHP) and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS).
In all, about 20 people hiked 7-plus miles round trip to deposit some 1,800 tadpoles into an alpine wetland along West Tennessee Creek at 11,500 feet. There, in the shallow waters of Titan Lake, the team released the tadpoles, which began swimming and feeding along its algae-laden shores beneath the jagged, snow-tipped summit of Homestake Peak at 13,209 feet.
The tadpole relocation project was carried out in consultation with the Colorado Boreal Toad Recovery Team. The interagency workgroup long ago identified the West Tennessee Creek drainage as a possible relocation site, given the quality of its wetlands, the potential for breeding and its history as a home to boreal toads.
Similar parades of CPW biologists, staff and volunteers have recently taken tadpoles to high altitude wetlands state-wide as the agency pursues several avenues in its efforts to rescue the tiny brownish-black state-endangered toad.
Boreal toads once thrived in Colorado high country wetlands, but their numbers have been crashing due to a deadly chytrid skin fungus that is threatening amphibians worldwide.
The hike was led by Paul Foutz, a southeast region native aquatic species biologist and boreal toad specialist for CPW. Partner teams were led by Jeni Windorski, wildlife biologist with USFS in Leadville, and Brad Lambert, a zoologist with CNHP at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.
The tadpoles were taken as eggs from the East Fork Homestake Creek boreal toad population in CPW’s northwest region and grown at the John Mumma Native Aquatic Species Restoration Facility in Alamosa.
“With our partners, CPW is working hard to recover the state-endangered boreal toad by creating new populations,” Foutz said. “The deadly chytrid fungus and other impacts to their natural habitat is causing this species to decline dramatically, and we’re doing everything we can to preserve them.”
“We have just a few robust populations left on the landscape. They’ve been declining in recent decades,” Foutz added. “This is the first translocation in Lake County. We’re hoping the tadpoles we released today will survive and thrive, and in a few weeks metamorph into land-dwelling toadlets. We’ll continue to monitor this new population along with existing populations around the state in our effort to maintain boreal toads across the Colorado landscape for generations to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.