Leadville annual skijoring competition is in the works for 2021 as organizers and local governments grapple with hosting the annual event during the coronavirus pandemic.
For the past 72 years, the event has taken place in Leadville and grown to become the “granddaddy of them all” in the skijoring circuit, as organizer Duffy Counsell describes it.
But, in its 73rd year, the longstanding tradition is facing new challenges as organizers and participants work to safely carry out the races amid COVID-19.
Several changes are possible for the event this year, though much remains uncertain, Counsell told the Herald. Between now and March, race organizers are working with city and county governments and local public health officials to secure permitting and figure out what hosting the event may involve.
One notable change is the high likelihood that the 2021 races will not take place on Harrison Avenue. Organizers are considering alternate routes, though no decisions have been made yet, he said.
Another key difference will be the lack of spectators at this year’s event. Regardless of where the course is set up, permitting under current public health orders will not allow for spectators, and event organizers will strive to keep the normally crowded event spectator free, Counsell explained.
Though in-person attendance is off the table, Counsell said race organizers are figuring out if they can arrange for remote participation.
The structure of the event itself will be simplified, with no junior class, no snowmobile class, and no legends class. Additional screening measures will be used to determine if participants have been exposed to COVID-19, and Counsell said the event will work to abide by local public health measures.
While much of the event will look different this year, it is still scheduled to take place during the first weekend of March if city and county governments approve the event’s permits.
Counsell submitted a special use permit application at the beginning of the week, and is working with various city and county departments to figure out event logistics, he said.
Through all the differences of this year’s event, Counsell emphasized that organizers will work to maintain the traditions and style of the races as it has existed since the 1940s.
“We haven’t found the silver bullet that will kill Leadville Ski Joring yet,” Counsell said.
Other Colorado towns, including Pagosa Springs, have postponed their skijoring events to 2022, while some have moved forward under altered measures. Ridgeway held its event earlier this month with no spectators.
Though much remains to be determined between now and skijoring weekend, Counsell is hopeful that the event will take place in its 73rd year.
“We are prepared for anything,” he said.
