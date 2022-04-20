Students and their families congregated at Lake County Elementary School (LCES) last week for the school’s Celebration of Learning event, which showcased what students and teachers have been up to in the classroom this year.
Unlike in the past, families were encouraged to visit the classrooms of each grade level and ended with their student’s classroom, offering a complete vision of LCES and its students. Families could collect signatures from students at various grade levels and submit their cards for a prize.
Students at LCES showcased a variety of projects at last week’s event, including presentations, drawings of bird species and short essays on a variety of topics.
