On Aug. 27, an unidentified male allegedly shot a dog that was off leash in Mount Massive Wilderness.
According to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Buena Vista resident Kelly Murray was hiking near Windsor Lake with her off leash dog, Pepe, when a man yelled at Murray that the dog needed to be on a leash. When Murray went to put the leash on Pepe, the man allegedly shot the dog in the leg.
Murray grabbed Pepe and headed down the trail to her vehicle. Murray then drove Pepe to a veterinary clinic in Buena Vista. The dog is currently recovering from the incident.
Murray told LCSO Sergeant John Ortega that she could not remember what the male looked like because she was in fear of her life. The matter is currently under investigation.
Dogs are required to be on a leash in Mount Massive Wilderness.
