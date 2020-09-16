Cloud City Wheelers, along with their partners, have been working to create new trail opportunities in the Turquoise Lake Recreation Area this summer.
To date, four miles (of the approved eight miles) of trail are open for mountain bikers, trail runners and hikers to enjoy. A trail crew hired by Cloud City Wheelers (CCW), two Rocky Mountain Youth Corps crews and an array of volunteers contributed the trail building throughout the summer.
According to CCW Executive Director Sterling Mudge, the project will provide sustainable recreation opportunities in the recently logged area and will help alleviate the heavy use that the Turquoise Lake trail currently sees. The new trails are designed to be family-friendly with mountain views and a variety of options to help progress bikers’ skills.
Users of the new trails are encouraged to park at the Leadville Junction Trailhead on C.R. 99, where there is ample parking and restroom facilities. Future trailhead improvements are still in the process of being finalized.
“A project like this does not happen overnight,” Mudge said. “Over three years of planning and fundraising have allowed the Wheelers to create these trails.”
Project partners include the Climax Community Investment Fund (trail crew), One Track Mind Foundation (trail crew and Rocky Mountain Youth Corps), The Leadville Trail 100 Legacy Foundation (mini-excavator rental and operator), Lake County Community Fund (trailhead improvements), the U.S. Forest Service and countless volunteers.
Work on the new trail network will continue through the fall until the snow flies; trail will be completed in spring of 2021. To stay in the loop and learn about volunteer options, visit cloudcitywheelers.com or follow CCW on social media.
