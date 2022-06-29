On Wednesday, June 22, deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) responded to a report of two unresponsive people at a campground near Turquoise Lake.
Workers at the campground discovered the campers in a tent Wednesday morning and contacted dispatch, according to Sheriff Heath Speckman.
An initial investigation by responding law enforcement revealed that both the campers were deceased. The Lake County Coroner was then contacted.
Speckman said foul play is not suspected. The campers, whose names have not been released, were discovered in a non-ventilated tent with a propane lamp that was probably left on throughout the night.
A final autopsy report from the coroner’s office is pending and the incident is still under investigation.
