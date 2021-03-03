Last year, Lake County School District hired Lawrence Chaisson as its school resource officer, using a new approach to revitalize an existing program.
Lake County’s first school resource officer (SRO) was hired in 2009, though the position was not long-lived. A series of different hires and intergovernmental agreements commenced over the years until, in 2018, the city and Lake County School District (LCSD) created a plan that ultimately resulted in last year’s hire.
As the result of an intergovernmental agreement, Chaisson was hired in January 2020 to work with and in Lake County schools in hopes of solidifying the program and maintaining it as an institution within Lake County schools.
While Chaisson is not the first SRO, his hire represents a new approach to filling the role, Mike Vagher, director of safety for LCSD, told the Herald.
Part of the struggle in maintaining the SRO position over the years has been finding the right person for the job, so this time around the district reversed the standard hiring process, Vagher said.
Rather than hiring a police officer to work in the district’s schools, LCSD sought a candidate who primarily wanted to work with students, and then focused on law enforcement training. Through this process, the district found Chaisson.
A military veteran of 15 years and an officer with the Leadville Police Department since early 2020, Chaisson applied for the role out of a desire to work with Lake County’s youth, he told the Herald.
After he was hired as the SRO, Chaisson went to the Colorado Peace Officer Standards and Training Law Enforcement Academy, followed by SRO-specific training with the National Association of School Resource Officers.
By first hiring a person who wants to work with young people, and then embarking on the training process, Vagher said they have been able to build the SRO position to center students in a way traditional police work doesn’t.
As the SRO, Chaisson splits his time between each school in the district, and focuses on maximizing interactions with students, he said.
Since being hired, Chaisson said he has worked to build relationships with LCSD students and families and improve first aid and security resources at each of the district’s schools.
After a year of working under the new model, both Chaisson and Vagher feel confident it will prove successful, but recognize there’s work to be done to ensure that it is it is.
“We know this is just the beginning,” Vagher said.
Moving forward, Chaisson said he will work to implement educational programming for the district’s students and improve communications between schools and emergency response organizations.
As in years past, the program will be funded in a split between the Leadville Police Department and LCSD.
